|
Jeff Sessions loses bid for his old Senate seat
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
President Trump is claiming victory in some of yesterday's closely-watched congressional primaries. In Alabama, Mr. Trump's former Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, lost a runoff for his old Senate seat to the Trump-backed former Auburn University coach Tommy Tuberville. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN to discuss some of the key takeaways from the primaries.
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this