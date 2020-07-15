Global  
 

Jeff Sessions loses bid for his old Senate seat

CBS News Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
President Trump is claiming victory in some of yesterday's closely-watched congressional primaries. In Alabama, Mr. Trump's former Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, lost a runoff for his old Senate seat to the Trump-backed former Auburn University coach Tommy Tuberville. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN to discuss some of the key takeaways from the primaries.
 Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has lost the Republican nomination for his old Senate seat in Alabama to former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

