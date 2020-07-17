Comet Neowise zooms near Earth

Friday, 17 July 2020 () The comet Neowise is seen in the northern sky, about 20 degrees above the horizon, from Alki Beach in West Seattle on Wednesday night. The comet has been visible recently from the northern hemisphere, even from light-polluted urban areas like Seattle, and now can be spotted to the northwest just below the Big Dipper about […]
Comet C/2020 F3, or simply NEOWISE, is passing within visible distance of Earth and here's how you can watch the celestial object from India. The comet with a beautiful long tail, was spotted by NASA's NEOWISE mission in March this year. The comet won't be back to this part of the solar system for...