You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shifting leads to USS Bonhomme Richard evacuation



Crews battling the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard were evacuated late Wednesday night after reported shifting of the warship. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:05 Published 14 hours ago Huge fire on USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego



Currently, in San Diego, pray for those involved with the USS Bonhomme Richard #ussbonhomme #bonhommerichard #sandiego Credit: Courtney Denton @CourtneyDenton6 (Twitter) Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:13 Published 2 days ago A Navy Warship Is Burning Upin San Diego



SAN DIEGO — The Navy says the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard reportedly began in the lower vehicle storage area and led to an internal explosion at 8:30 a.m on Sunday. Firefighters are still.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:50 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Explosion, fire on US navy ship at base in San Diego: 21 injured Flames raged for hours on Sunday aboard a US warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor injuries and prompting a...

WorldNews 4 days ago





Tweets about this