Rev. C.T. Vivian, key civil rights leader, has died at 95
Friday, 17 July 2020 () ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. C.T. Vivian, a civil rights veteran who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and later led the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, has died. Vivian died at home in Atlanta of natural causes Friday morning, his friend and business partner Don Rivers confirmed to The Associated Press. Vivian was […]
Rev. Dr. Bernice King, the youngest child of deceased civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., spoke at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed by police in a Wendy's drive-thru parking..