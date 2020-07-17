Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tony Elliott, Founder of Time Out, Dies at 73

The Wrap Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Tony Elliott, founder of Time Out, died Thursday at the age of 73.

In a post announcing the death, Time Out said he battled “a long illness.”

“Tony was a visionary publisher, a tireless champion of city culture and a staunch friend. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and colleagues. His life and his work inspired millions of people who did not have the good fortune to know him personally,” the company said in the statement.

*Also Read:* Chris Dickey, Noted Foreign Correspondent and Author, Dies at 68

London’s first post-lockdown print issue of the magazine will be “a special issue dedicated to him.” It will release on Aug. 11.

He launched Time Out in 1968 while studying at the University of Keele in England to help “people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the capital” in London.

The brand spread to other cities and is now a global media group specializing in local things to do and see in various cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Hong Kong, Sydney, Barcelona and more.

Journalists remembered him in memorials posted online Friday.

Writer Kevin Aeh remembered the time Elliott visited the Chicago bureau of Time Out, writing, “He was always so cool and genuinely interested having face time with us section editors. Tony Elliott walked the walk.”

Frank Sennett, who also worked at Time Out Chicago, wrote, “Magazine pioneer and someone from whom I learned a lot over the years. And I always enjoyed his company as well. He will be missed.”

Rolling Stone’s David Fear also memorialized the Time Out founder: “During my 10 years at Time Out NY, Tony would come to my/@joshrothkopf‘s cubicles and go Gents, what should I see? He’d argue w/half of our suggestions, smile and go, Keep it up! He also had the single greatest collection of paisley shirts ever. RIP, sir.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Village Voice Sues Time Out New York

How Courteney Cox and Her Team Relied Upon 'Experimental Production' for Pregnancy Docuseries Amid Coronavirus

Head of Coronavirus Testing Rebuffs Trump: 'None of Us Lie' (Video)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tatanagar/Jamshedpur: When Ratan Tata went to Steel City for the first time| Oneindia News [Video]

Tatanagar/Jamshedpur: When Ratan Tata went to Steel City for the first time| Oneindia News

Indian industrialist Ratan Tata shared memories of his first visit to the city which was named after his ancestor and the founder of the Tata Group - Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata. This throwback photo has..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:00Published
Gary V Would Like to Trade Cards Full Time [Video]

Gary V Would Like to Trade Cards Full Time

Founder of Resy is legitimately considering leaving behind all of his other business pursuits to just trade sports cards full-time

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:11Published
It May Be Time to Cancel Those Summer Vacation Plans [Video]

It May Be Time to Cancel Those Summer Vacation Plans

It May Be Time to Cancel Those Summer Vacation Plans With travel to Europe off-limits and U.S. attractions closing over COVID-19, holding off any planned trips through the air and ground may seem like..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Time Out magazine founder Tony Elliott dies of cancer at 73

 LONDON (AP) — Tony Elliott, founder of the Time Out city guide publishing brand, has died at 73, the publisher said. Time Out Group Chief Executive Julio Bruno...
Seattle Times

Time Out founder Tony Elliott dies aged 73

 The founder of entertainment and listings magazine Tony Elliott has died aged 73.
Belfast Telegraph

Tony Elliott: Time Out magazine founder dies aged 73

 The magazine described him as "a visionary publisher" and "a tireless champion of city culture".
BBC News


Tweets about this