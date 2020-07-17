Tony Elliott, Time Out magazine founder, dies at 73

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Tony Elliott: Time Out magazine founder dies aged 73 The magazine described him as "a visionary publisher" and "a tireless champion of city culture".

BBC News 2 days ago



Time Out magazine founder Tony Elliott dies of cancer at 73 LONDON (AP) — Tony Elliott, founder of the Time Out city guide publishing brand, has died at 73, the publisher said. Time Out Group Chief Executive Julio...

SeattlePI.com 23 hours ago



Time Out magazine founder Tony Elliott dies of cancer at 73 LONDON (AP) — Tony Elliott, founder of the Time Out city guide publishing brand, has died at 73, the publisher said. Time Out Group Chief Executive Julio Bruno...

Seattle Times 1 day ago





Tweets about this