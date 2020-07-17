Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
• U.S. •
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
US News
>
Tony Elliott, Time Out magazine founder, dies at 73
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Tony Elliott, Time Out magazine founder, dies at 73
Sunday, 19 July 2020 (
8 minutes ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tony Elliott: Time Out magazine founder dies aged 73
The magazine described him as "a visionary publisher" and "a tireless champion of city culture".
BBC News
2 days ago
Time Out magazine founder Tony Elliott dies of cancer at 73
LONDON (AP) — Tony Elliott, founder of the Time Out city guide publishing brand, has died at 73, the publisher said. Time Out Group Chief Executive Julio...
SeattlePI.com
23 hours ago
Time Out magazine founder Tony Elliott dies of cancer at 73
LONDON (AP) — Tony Elliott, founder of the Time Out city guide publishing brand, has died at 73, the publisher said. Time Out Group Chief Executive Julio Bruno...
Seattle Times
1 day ago
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
John Lewis
Coronavirus disease 2019
Joe Biden
Moscow
Hong Kong
Ohio
Major League Baseball
Zimbabwe
European Union
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Roger Stone Uses Racial Slur
Nantes Cathedral
MotoGP
Heat Advisory
US Congressman John Lewis
WORTH WATCHING
Trump Admin 'Disappears' CDC COVID-19 Data, Uproar Ensues
Atlanta residents gather to pay tribute to US congressman John Lewis
Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden
Russian envoy dismisses claims Moscow tried to steal virus vaccine research