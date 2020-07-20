|
'Moms are here': Women form wall around protesters in Portland, Oregon
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
A group of women formed a human wall around protesters in Portland, Oregon, chanting: "Moms are here. Feds stay clear."
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Oregon State of the United States of America
Portland mayor asks federal troops to leaveWASHINGTON, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The mayor of Portland in the U.S. northwestern state of Oregon renewed on Sunday his call for the federal troops to leave the..
WorldNews
Tensions high in Portland after reports of federal agents detaining protestersLawmakers and activists expressed outrage over reports that federal agents circulating in unmarked cars were detaining protesters in Portland, Ore.
USATODAY.com
Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15Published
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
'Wall of moms' at Portland protest formed to protect demonstratorsThe group of women formed a sort of human shield dubbed the "wall of moms" at a protest outside a federal courthouse in Portland on Sunday.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 20 AHere's the latest for Monday, July 20th: Trump, Republicans to discuss COVID-19 relief; Congressional Democrats want federal response to Portland protests..
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this