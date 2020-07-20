Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Moms are here': Women form wall around protesters in Portland, Oregon

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
A group of women formed a human wall around protesters in Portland, Oregon, chanting: "Moms are here. Feds stay clear."
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Portland Police Struggle To Maintain Order After Weeks Of Nightly Civil Unrest

Portland Police Struggle To Maintain Order After Weeks Of Nightly Civil Unrest 00:41

 Protests against police brutality in Portland, Oregon, have gone on for 50 nights. And according to Newser, things got ugly in Portland on Saturday night. That's when protesters set a police union building ablaze and authorities told them to move on—or else. The AP reports that police soon put...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Portland mayor asks federal troops to leave

 WASHINGTON, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The mayor of Portland in the U.S. northwestern state of Oregon renewed on Sunday his call for the federal troops to leave the..
WorldNews

Tensions high in Portland after reports of federal agents detaining protesters

 Lawmakers and activists expressed outrage over reports that federal agents circulating in unmarked cars were detaining protesters in Portland, Ore.
 
USATODAY.com
Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities [Video]

Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities

President Donald Trump lashed out at protests in Portland, Oregon and violence in "Democrat-run" cities on Sunday, as his administration prepared new measures that would allow a federal crackdown in American cities. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:15Published

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

'Wall of moms' at Portland protest formed to protect demonstrators

 The group of women formed a sort of human shield dubbed the "wall of moms" at a protest outside a federal courthouse in Portland on Sunday.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 20 A

 Here's the latest for Monday, July 20th: Trump, Republicans to discuss COVID-19 relief; Congressional Democrats want federal response to Portland protests..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Fireworks and smoke bombs fired towards Portland's county justice center [Video]

Fireworks and smoke bombs fired towards Portland's county justice center

Protesters light diversion smoke bombs and fireworks outside the county Justice Center in downtown Portland on July 18. The clip, filmed outside the Justice Center shows sparks from the bombs flying..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:17Published
Protesters seen running as police threaten to fire tear gas in Portland [Video]

Protesters seen running as police threaten to fire tear gas in Portland

Hundreds took to streets of Portland, Oregon on Thursday evening (July 2) to protest against police violence and racism. Footage filmed in the early hours of Friday (July 3), shows protesters..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:03Published
Portland protesters set up 'Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone' in response to Seattle's CHAZ [Video]

Portland protesters set up 'Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone' in response to Seattle's CHAZ

Protesters in Portland, Oregon have set up their own autonomous zone similar to Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ). Rushes from June 18 shows protesters building barriers and blocking off..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 11:39Published

Tweets about this