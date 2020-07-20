Global  
 

Seattle police say protesters were well organized

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Authorities say two people were arrested and some Seattle police officers were injured Sunday afternoon when a large protest turned violent. (July 20)
 
Seattle Seattle City in Washington, United States

Seattle mayor: police cuts plan 'not responsible'

 Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is responding to a push by the Seattle City Council to cut the police force's budget by 50 percent. Such a cut could "decimate" the..
USATODAY.com

Chop in Seattle: Why this police-free protest zone ultimately failed

 On 8 June protesters set up a police-free protest zone in the city. Less than a month later, it had been dismantled.
BBC News

Seattle mayor and police chief told to remedy ‘unacceptable’ arrest of Independent journalist

 Seattle’s mayor and police chief have been told to remedy the “unacceptable” treatment of journalists, including an Independent reporter who was arrested..
WorldNews
Washington To Ban "CHOP ZONES" [Video]

Washington To Ban "CHOP ZONES"

Seattle's CHOP/CHAZ police free zone was a disaster. The area was meant to bring in another "summer of love." Instead, violence, drug use, rapes, murders, and shooting ran rampant. State Senator Steve O’Ban is introducing legislation that would essentially prohibit cities in Washington state from allowing another CHOP/CHAZ to occupy city streets. The ban would also prevent cities from creating places where cops and other services find it difficult to venture.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Protesters block lanes of traffic on fifth anniversary of officer-involved shooting [Video]

Protesters block lanes of traffic on fifth anniversary of officer-involved shooting

Friday marked five years since a Memphis police officer shot and killed 19-year-old Darrius Stewart, and protesters had a brief scuffle with police during a protest to mark the anniversary.

Credit: WREG     Duration: 02:05Published
Officials say videos show group of protesters preparing for violent confrontation with Chicago police [Video]

Officials say videos show group of protesters preparing for violent confrontation with Chicago police

Officials say videos released Monday show a group of demonstrators bringing projectiles and preparing to confront police during a protest at the statue of Christopher Columbus in downtown Chicago which..

Credit: WGN     Duration: 02:32Published
French protesters mark Adama Traore's custodial death anniversary [Video]

French protesters mark Adama Traore's custodial death anniversary

Protesters march in France to remember a young Black man who died in police custody as his family continue their campaign for justice.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published

Seattle police say protesters were well organized

 Authorities say two people were arrested and some Seattle police officers were injured Sunday afternoon when a large protest turned violent. (July 20)  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.comFOXNews.comMediaite

Seattle City Council debates how to defund police department

 SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council on Wednesday dug deeper into potential ways to defund the Seattle Police Department during a budget committee meeting,...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle Timesbizjournals

'The ends don't justify the beans': Employees call on Starbucks to divest from Seattle Police

 Protesters gathered at several Starbucks locations in downtown Seattle, including Pike Place Market, on Thursday to demand that Starbucks divest funds from the...
SeattlePI.com


