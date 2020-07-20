Seattle police say protesters were well organized

Washington To Ban "CHOP ZONES"



Seattle's CHOP/CHAZ police free zone was a disaster. The area was meant to bring in another "summer of love." Instead, violence, drug use, rapes, murders, and shooting ran rampant. State Senator Steve O’Ban is introducing legislation that would essentially prohibit cities in Washington state from allowing another CHOP/CHAZ to occupy city streets. The ban would also prevent cities from creating places where cops and other services find it difficult to venture.

