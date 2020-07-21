Global  
 

Dynamic of Portland protests shifts as Trump administration ratchets up federal pressure on cities

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
For more than 50 days protests have roiled Portland. In recent days, the Trump Administration's response with federal officers changed their focus but has failed to quell demonstrations.
 [NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major Democratic-led U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including the use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage in Portland, Oregon, angers people across the...

