Leslie Jones to Host Emmy Nominations – Here’s How to Watch Tuesday’s Event Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Leslie Jones will host the 72nd Emmy nominations on Tuesday, July 28, the Television Academy announced Thursday.



The “SNL” alum turned “Supermarket Sweep” host be joined by presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany for a virtual ceremony, which is replacing the physical one due to social gathering and production restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The nominations will be announced beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET on the official Emmys website.



*Also Read:* Reginald Hudlin Joins Jimmy Kimmel as Executive Producer on 2020 Emmys



“Television has played an integral role in navigating these unprecedented times and has brought us together as we remain apart,” Frank Scherma, Television Academy chairman and CEO, said in a statementif. “We are honored to have these groundbreaking actors, producers and comedians announce this year’s Emmy nominees–whose extraordinary work has been vital to the evolution of the television landscape this season.”



Nomination round voting ended on July 13. Final-Round online voting will open Friday, August 21 at 9 a.m. PT.



The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer for television’s biggest night. The awards show will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20, from 8-11:00 p.m. ET and 5-8 p.m. PT on ABC.



Related news from verified sources 2020 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees The nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards are finally here! The nominees were announced during a virtual event on Tuesday. Leslie Jones hosted the big reveal with...

E! Online 3 hours ago





Tweets about this Damn I miss Obama After seeing Leslie Jones read the Emmy nominations I nominate her to host the Emmys. Or the the Oscars. Or both. Or all Award shows 16 minutes ago KGET 17 News EMMY NOMINATIONS: “Watchmen” is the leading contender at the Emmy Awards with 26 nominations. The nominations, typi… https://t.co/IhC8PUQPlA 35 minutes ago ella No words to Leslie Jones seriously she’s amazing @TelevisionAcad give her the host for the emmy’s 1 hour ago Simon Applebaum Totally agree with the early Emmy presentation critical react that Leslie Jones should get a host gig here. Also, w… https://t.co/9WSr8fqghO 2 hours ago Afr Amer Short Films Suggest Leslie Jones / @Lesdoggg be nominated for the best Emmy Nominations Host EVER! That was fun!!!! THANK YOU f… https://t.co/YjEGGt61I9 2 hours ago Cailin I don't understand why Leslie Jones can't host everything. She did a fantastic job with the Emmy nominations!! https://t.co/lGVsJac80r 2 hours ago chloe dern petition to have leslie jones host the emmy nominations every year 2 hours ago Chris Billig Love Leslie Jones but they need an Emmy noms host that doesn't wave between screaming about nominees and not knowin… https://t.co/T43DYYo2IO 2 hours ago