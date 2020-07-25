Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Hanna: Storm Hits Texas Region Struggling With Virus

NYTimes.com Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
The storm is bearing down on coastal areas in southern Texas, where the virus has surged in recent weeks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Hurricane Warning As Tropical Storm Hanna Approaches Texas

Hurricane Warning As Tropical Storm Hanna Approaches Texas 01:34

 Hanna was centered about 190 miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Friday night.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

California, Florida, Texas lose House seats with Trump order

 ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — If President Donald Trump succeeds in getting undocumented immigrants excluded from being counted in the redrawing of U.S. House..
WorldNews

Tropical Storm Hanna, WNBA season begins, unemployment benefits expire: 5 things to know this weekend

 Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to hit the southern Texas coast as a hurricane, the WNBA season begins and more news you need to know this weekend.
USATODAY.com

How a Texas sheriff's department used a SWAT team to make 'Live PD' more dramatic

 The highly weaponized arrest came hours after the suspect sat in a courtroom where deputies had opportunity to take him into custody without fanfare.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Hanna forecast to make landfall as hurricane in South Texas Saturday [Video]

Tropical Storm Hanna forecast to make landfall as hurricane in South Texas Saturday

The WPTV First Alert Weather Team is monitoring several areas of interest in the tropics.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:07Published
Tropical Storm Hanna Expected To Make Landfall In Texas As Hurricane [Video]

Tropical Storm Hanna Expected To Make Landfall In Texas As Hurricane

Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to make landfall just south of Corpus Christi, Texas as a hurricane Saturday afternoon.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:12Published
Tropical Storm Hanna Forecast To Strengthen; Gonzalo Looms [Video]

Tropical Storm Hanna Forecast To Strengthen; Gonzalo Looms

Tropical Storm Hanna was expected to strengthen Friday as it moves toward the Texas coastline, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds, all while another tropical storm continued..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Hundreds of Texas bar owners pledge defiance to Abbott order

 FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of Texas bar owners say they’ll defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate that ordered them closed after a surge in coronavirus...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesNPR

Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

 MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Hanna has strengthened and is expected to hit the southern Texas coast as a hurricane on Saturday afternoon or early evening,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.comCBC.ca

Texas court says girl stays on life support, pending trial

 DALLAS (AP) — A Texas appeals court ruled Friday that a hospital must keep a 17-month-old girl on life support pending a trial addressing the merits of the law...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this