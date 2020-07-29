|
Woman killed in Maine's first great white shark attack identified as 63-year-old from NYC
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Julie Dimperio Holowach, a 63-year-old woman from New York City died Monday after a great white bit her approximately off the shore of Bailey Island.
New York City Largest city in the United States
Bailey Island (Maine) island in the United States of America
