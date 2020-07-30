|
Louie Gohmert Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Refusing to Wear A Mask
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
The Texas congressman, who frequently refused to wear a mask, said he had probably contracted the coronavirus because he did so. His diagnosis raised questions about the spread of the virus on Capitol Hill.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Louie Gohmert American politician
Speaker Pelosi mandates wearing masks on House floor after Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that all members of the House would be required to wear masks after Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
The Garrulous Anti-Masker Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
AP Top Stories July 29 PHere's the latest for Wednesday July 29th: US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany; Trump defends doctor who touts coronavirus cure; Rep. Gohmert tests..
USATODAY.com
Louie Gohmert: Mask-shunning lawmaker catches Covid-19Louie Gohmert, a Republican, delivered the news of his positive result to his staff in person.
BBC News
Texas State in the southern United States
'Enjoy': Trump nixes affordable housing rule in suburbs
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44Published
Donald Trump praises strength of US military during Texas visit
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Capitol Hill, Seattle Seattle Neighborhood in Washington, United States
Senate Democrats Issue Scathing Review of Pompeo’s Tenure at State Dept.The report, which describes vacant key posts and a culture of disrespect and political retaliation, came days before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will give..
NYTimes.com
Trump to hold news conference as Congress debates a new coronavirus stimulus packagePresident Trump returns to the briefing room Tuesday as talks over the latest coronavirus economic rescue package continue on Capitol Hill.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 28 AHere's the latest for Tuesday July 28th: New challenge to federal agent deployment; White House agrees to COVID-19 relief talks with Pelosi; Trump lawyers try to..
USATODAY.com
Seattle police and demonstrators clash — authorities say protestors threw rocks, bottles, fireworks and explosives at officersSEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police declared a riot Saturday following large demonstrations in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood and deployed flash bangs and..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this