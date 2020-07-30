Global  
 

Louie Gohmert Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Refusing to Wear A Mask

NYTimes.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
The Texas congressman, who frequently refused to wear a mask, said he had probably contracted the coronavirus because he did so. His diagnosis raised questions about the spread of the virus on Capitol Hill.
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
News video: Pelosi Announces Mandatory Mask Policy For House After Texas Congressman Tests Positive For COVID-19

Pelosi Announces Mandatory Mask Policy For House After Texas Congressman Tests Positive For COVID-19

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mandated the wearing of face masks in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, hours after Republican Representative Louie Gohmert announced he tested positive for COVID-19. Gohmert has frequently forgone wearing a mask on Capitol Hill in recent days.

Speaker Pelosi mandates wearing masks on House floor after Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that all members of the House would be required to wear masks after Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19.
The Garrulous Anti-Masker Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

The Garrulous Anti-Masker Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID-19

CNN reports Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, Gohmert has frequently and pointedly refused to wear a mask while at the Capitol. While on the House floor during votes, he has spent considerable time speaking to aides and lawmakers — without a mask or social distancing. Gohmert says that having the virus doesn't change his views on wearing masks.

AP Top Stories July 29 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday July 29th: US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany; Trump defends doctor who touts coronavirus cure; Rep. Gohmert tests..
Louie Gohmert: Mask-shunning lawmaker catches Covid-19

 Louie Gohmert, a Republican, delivered the news of his positive result to his staff in person.
Credit: Reuters Studio
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

'Apparently I have the Wuhan virus': Texas rep. [Video]

'Apparently I have the Wuhan virus': Texas rep.

Republican U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert confirmed he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus when he visited the White House earlier on Wednesday. Gavino Garay reports.

'I Have The Wuhan Virus,' Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

'I Have The Wuhan Virus,' Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has tested positive for the coronavirus, CBS News has confirmed.Up until a couple weeks ago, Gohmert chose not to wear a mask inside the U.S. Capitol,..

Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai 'relief'; PM Modi-bank meet [Video]

Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai 'relief'; PM Modi-bank meet

From the Indian government allowing the export of up to 4 crore masks and 20 lakh medical goggles every month, to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray announcing 'major relief' in Mumbai after 3..

