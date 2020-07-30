Louie Gohmert Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Refusing to Wear A Mask

The Garrulous Anti-Masker Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID-19



CNN reports Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, Gohmert has frequently and pointedly refused to wear a mask while at the Capitol. While on the House floor during votes, he has spent considerable time speaking to aides and lawmakers — without a mask or social distancing. Gohmert says that having the virus doesn't change his views on wearing masks.

