‘Not Possible Without An Act Of Congress’: FIU Professor Says President Trump Doesn’t Have Power To Delay Election Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump is once again alleging in a tweet that universal vote-by-mail will lead the most “inaccurate and fraudulent election in history.” He went on to pose the question about whether to “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” 👓 View full article