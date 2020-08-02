Global  
 

SpaceX capsule and NASA astronauts return to Earth in first splashdown since 1975

CBS News Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, two NASA astronauts, returned to Earth in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to close out an unprecedented test flight by Elon Musk's SpaceX company. Watch their landing and and commentary from CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood and retired Air Force veteran Colonel Scott Caine.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Nasa astronauts return to Earth after first splashdown in 45 years

Nasa astronauts return to Earth after first splashdown in 45 years 01:13

 Nasa astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are back on Earth after thefirst splashdown return in 45 years. The pair landed in the ocean, off thecoast of Florida, at around 7.48pm UK time on Sunday, after a 19-hour journeyfrom the International Space Station.

NASA NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government

Crew Dragon astronauts wrap up historic test flight

 Splashdown is a final hurdle before NASA certifies the SpaceX capsule for operational use.
CBS News

SpaceX SpaceX American private aerospace company

Doug Hurley Doug Hurley American astronaut

BBC News

Bob Behnken Bob Behnken US Air Force officer, NASA astronaut and former Chief of the Astronaut Office


Gulf of Mexico Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America

Elon Musk Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur

