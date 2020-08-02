SpaceX capsule and NASA astronauts return to Earth in first splashdown since 1975

Vikram Chandra on first Rafale jets landing amidst warm welcome, other stories



As the first batch of five Rafale jets landed at the Ambala airbase, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh termed it as the 'beginning of a new era in our military history'. The jets will not only provide a much-needed boost to Air Force's ageing fleet, but will increase India's air superiority at a time when there is tension along the LAC with China. However, the broader question that still remains is how India intends to fill the gaps in the air defense systems? What can India do to indigenise defense production in the country? Top stories with Vikram Chandra

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:32 Published on January 1, 1970