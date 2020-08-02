|
SpaceX capsule and NASA astronauts return to Earth in first splashdown since 1975
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, two NASA astronauts, returned to Earth in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to close out an unprecedented test flight by Elon Musk's SpaceX company. Watch their landing and and commentary from CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood and retired Air Force veteran Colonel Scott Caine.
