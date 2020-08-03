Global  
 

Apple Fire in California spreads to over 20,000 acres

CBS News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
As of Sunday night, the fire was 5% contained, according to California fire officials.
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Evacuations Ordered As Apple Fire Burns 700 Acres In Cherry Valley, Residents Report Possible Arson

Evacuations Ordered As Apple Fire Burns 700 Acres In Cherry Valley, Residents Report Possible Arson 02:42

 A large brush fire blackened approximately 700 acres and threatened homes Friday in Cherry Valley, prompting the evacuation of nearly 1,000 residents.

