|
|
|
Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Deletes Tweet Taunting Ghislaine Maxwell: ‘Like The View?’
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
'You would not be staring at your toilet as a piece of artwork'
|
|
|
|
Video Credit: Huffington Post - Published
Fresh Allegations Against Ghislaine Maxwell 01:25
In newly revealed court documents, the British socialite has been accused of not just aiding Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls but also committing similar crimes herself.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this
|