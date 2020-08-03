Global  
 

Gettysburg? The Liberty Bell? Trump Weighs R.N.C. Speech Options

NYTimes.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The president and his aides are holding out hope for ambitious convention programming, and have considered a return to Mount Rushmore or a speech by Melania Trump from Seneca Falls, N.Y.
The White House? Gettysburg? Florida? Trump team looks at options for nomination speech

 The nomination acceptance speech is the most attention-getting event of a convention. Because of coronavirus, Trump may deliver his from home.
USATODAY.com

'First Son' Barron Trump Won't Be Returning To School This Fall--In Person, Anyway [Video]

'First Son' Barron Trump Won't Be Returning To School This Fall--In Person, Anyway

The school attended by President Donald Trump and Melania Trump's youngest son, Barron, has ended on-campus learning. The news comes as the president demands a return to in-person classes around the country. On Friday, CNN reports Montgomery County, Maryland, ordered that private schools not conduct in-person learning until October 1st. Barron Trump is slated to enter 9th grade in the fall. He attends St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:44Published
New Book: Melania Renegotiated Her Pre-Nup Before Moving Into White House [Video]

New Book: Melania Renegotiated Her Pre-Nup Before Moving Into White House

There is a new book coming out about First Lady Melania Trump. According to Business Insider the book reveals some of the strategy behind her otherwise opaque public persona. The book is called The Art of Her Deal." It's written by Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan. In the book Melania's 2017 Trump Tower holdout is revealed to be part of an effort to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with President Donald Trump. Melania remained in Manhattan in early 2017.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:48Published

NRA Promises to Pour Money Into Trump’s Campaign Following Major Lawsuit

 The National Rifle Association plans to pour millions of dollars into President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election effort despite escalating legal turmoil and..
WorldNews

What to know about the NY AG's attempt to take down the NRA

 The lawsuit from the New York attorney general has the NRA in a fight for its very existence. ......
WorldNews

The NRA Might Be Weakened. Gun Rights Voters Are Not.

 Democrats rejoiced at the news that the New York Attorney General is aiming to dissolve the National Rifle Association. Mondaire Jones, the progressive rising..
WorldNews
All NY schools meet reopening standard: Gov [Video]

All NY schools meet reopening standard: Gov

[NFA] New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday said that all school districts in his state, once the epicenter of the nation's COVID-19 crisis, could open for in-person learning in the fall based on their current low infection rates of the virus. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

"March For Our Lives” co-founder David Hogg on NRA lawsuit and new ad targeting young voters

 “March For Our Lives,” the anti-gun-violence group founded by survivors of the Parkland school shooting, is championing the lawsuit New York Attorney General..
CBS News

How Kristi Noem, Mt. Rushmore and Trump Fueled Speculation About Pence’s Job

 After Ms. Noem, the South Dakota governor, flew to Washington on Air Force One, rumors about her ambitions ensued. She made a second trip to smooth things over..
NYTimes.com
Trump Turns His Back On Advisers' Campaign Strategy Counsel [Video]

Trump Turns His Back On Advisers' Campaign Strategy Counsel

US President Donald J. Trump is rejecting advisers' concerns about the way he's trying to get re-elected in November. According to Business Insider, Trump is convinced that divisive, angry rhetoric appealing to his core of white supporters is the key. He applied that strategy in his Mount Rushmore address, warning in an incendiary speech of an America imperiled by 'far-left fascists.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Fireworks in DC as Trump vows to defeat 'radical left' [Video]

Fireworks in DC as Trump vows to defeat 'radical left'

U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on comments made at Mount Rushmore in an Independence Day address on Saturday, as protesters scuffled in the capital's streets. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:02Published
Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President Donald Trump's event at Mount Rushmore. CNN reports Guilfoyle was not with the President and Donald Trump Jr. has so far tested negative. Guilfoyle has not met with President Trump recently, but she was backstage for his rally in Tulsa, and was also at his event in Phoenix.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

In July 4th speech, Trump slams China for Covid-19; vows to defeat 'radical left' [Video]

In July 4th speech, Trump slams China for Covid-19; vows to defeat 'radical left'

In his Independence Day speech at the White House, US President Donald Trump slammed China for the spread of the coronavirus. He said that China’s secrecy and deception allowed the virus to spread it..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:35Published
President Trump vows to 'safeguard' America's values in July Fourth speech [Video]

President Trump vows to 'safeguard' America's values in July Fourth speech

President Donald Trump has vowed to “safeguard” America’s values from enemies within in a speech to celebrate the Fourth of July.Mr Trump watched paratroopers float to the ground in a tribute to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
Trump gives speech at Mount Rushmore [Video]

Trump gives speech at Mount Rushmore

President Trump declared that there was a movement to attack "our history" and "indoctrinate our children" as demonstrations continue to decry Confederate and racially charged figures.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:21Published

