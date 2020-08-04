|
Minnesota court investigates the leak of police video showing the fatal arrest of George Floyd
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
In a newly leaked body camera video, George Floyd is heard pleading with officers to not shoot him or put him in the back of the squad car because he is claustrophobic. A Minnesota court did not want the video released to the public for fear it would taint the jury pool. Jeff Pegues reports.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
George Floyd man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020
A Nasty Pandemic Side Effect: Murder
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45Published
Leaked bodycam footage shows George Floyd arrest and deathThe public is getting its first look at bodycam video from two of the Minneapolis police officers who were on the scene the night George Floyd died in custody...
CBS News
Leaked bodycam footage shows George Floyd's final momentsFor several minutes, Floyd is heard begging for help and calling for his mother.
CBS News
Donald Trump is the Mussolini to Putin’s Hitler, top Democrat saysWASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) joins fellow Democrats from the House and Senate to announce new legislation to end excessive..
WorldNews
Minnesota State in the northern central United States
Crowds attend Minn. rodeo, despite spectator limitThousands showed up for what is known as Minnesota's largest outdoor rodeo, packing the stands for the three-day event despite orders to limit crowds because of..
USATODAY.com
Ilhan Omar Predicted To Lose Primary
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Peek-A-Boo! Cops Use Drones To Spy On Minnesota Nudists
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Family of George Floyd Files Civil Suit
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Jeff Pegues American journalist
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this