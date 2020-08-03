Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Signs First-Look Deal With Apple Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Apple has signed a multi-year, first-look deal with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions.



The deal with Appian Way, which is co-run by Jennifer Davisson, covers both film and TV projects.



DiCaprio is already set to star in Martin Scorsese’s film for the streaming service, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and is a producer on Elisabeth Moss’s upcoming thriller “Shining Girls.”



*Also Read:* Oprah Winfrey to Host New Interview Show at Apple TV+



DiCaprio joins a stable of Apple producers including Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith and Simon Kinberg.



“Killers of the Flower Moon” is an adaptation of David Grann’s non-fiction book from 2017. Grann’s non-fiction story is set in the 1920s and follows the richest people per capita in the world at the time, the members of Osage Nation in Oklahoma. The oil barons, however, were suddenly killed off one by one, with many more Osage residents dying under mysterious circumstances. J. Edgar Hoover appointed a former Texas Ranger named Tom White to go undercover along with a Native American agent to expose a chilling conspiracy.



Since its launch, Appian Way has released a diverse slate of content including Disney+’s upcoming “The Right Stuff,” History Channel’s “Grant,” and films “The Revenant,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Aviator.” The company has also put forth strong efforts to gain headway in the documentary world, especially as it pertains to shedding like on progressive environmental change producing movies “Virunga,” “Cowspiracy,” “Sea of Shadows,” “Ice on Fire,” and “And We Go Green.”



