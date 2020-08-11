Martin Scorsese Signs First-Look TV and Film Deal With Apple Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Apple has signed a multi-year first-look TV and film deal with Martin Scorsese and his Sikelia Productions banner that will see the legendary director produce and direct for Apple TV+.



Apple is already producing Scorsese’s next film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which Paramount will distribute theatrically. Apple will stream the film on its platform following its theatrical release.



Scorsese will direct the film and Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro are attached to star in the adaptation of David Grann’s non-fiction book from 2017. Eric Roth is penning the screenplay. This film marks the sixth collaboration between DiCaprio and Scorsese — their last project together was 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.”



*Also Read:* Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Signs First-Look Deal With Apple



DiCaprio signed his own first-look deal with Apple last week.



Grann’s non-fiction story is set in the 1920s and follows the richest people per capita in the world at the time, the members of Osage Nation in Oklahoma. The oil barons, however, were suddenly killed off one by one, with many more Osage residents dying under mysterious circumstances. J. Edgar Hoover appointed a former Texas Ranger named Tom White to go undercover along with a Native American agent to expose a chilling conspiracy.



The news of Scorsese’s deal was first reported by Deadline.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Apple Orders Cop Drama Series From Team Downey, 'Billions' Writer



Oprah Winfrey to Host New Interview Show at Apple TV+



Elisabeth Moss to Star in 'Shining Girls' Thriller Series at Apple Apple has signed a multi-year first-look TV and film deal with Martin Scorsese and his Sikelia Productions banner that will see the legendary director produce and direct for Apple TV+.Apple is already producing Scorsese’s next film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which Paramount will distribute theatrically. Apple will stream the film on its platform following its theatrical release.Scorsese will direct the film and Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro are attached to star in the adaptation of David Grann’s non-fiction book from 2017. Eric Roth is penning the screenplay. This film marks the sixth collaboration between DiCaprio and Scorsese — their last project together was 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.”*Also Read:* Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Signs First-Look Deal With AppleDiCaprio signed his own first-look deal with Apple last week.Grann’s non-fiction story is set in the 1920s and follows the richest people per capita in the world at the time, the members of Osage Nation in Oklahoma. The oil barons, however, were suddenly killed off one by one, with many more Osage residents dying under mysterious circumstances. J. Edgar Hoover appointed a former Texas Ranger named Tom White to go undercover along with a Native American agent to expose a chilling conspiracy.The news of Scorsese’s deal was first reported by Deadline.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Apple Orders Cop Drama Series From Team Downey, 'Billions' WriterOprah Winfrey to Host New Interview Show at Apple TV+Elisabeth Moss to Star in 'Shining Girls' Thriller Series at Apple 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jake Gyllenhaal signs first-look film deal with New Republic



The 39-year-old actor and his Nine Stories production company have inked the feature film agreement with the studio, which is headed by Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Martin Scorsese signs exclusive deal with Apple TV+; is this the end of his films on the big screen? The deal, obviously, kicks off with Martin Scorsese's next highly anticipated film, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro,...

Bollywood Life 1 day ago Japan Today Also reported by • engadget

Apple inks multi-year first-look deal with Martin Scorsese's Sikelia Productions Martin Scorsese's production company, Sikelia Productions, has signed a multi-year deal for film and television projects that will air exclusively on Apple...

AppleInsider 2 days ago





Tweets about this