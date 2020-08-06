Global  
 

U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Might Reach 300,000 by December, Researchers Predict

NPR Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
A team at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation now projects the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 will reach nearly 300,000 by December.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’

Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’ 01:21

 Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’ President Donald Trump recently sat down for an interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic. During the interview, Trump appeared to grow defensive and frustrated when questioned about the...

