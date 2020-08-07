|
AP Top Stories Aug. 7 P
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Here are the top stories for Friday, August 7th: July unemployment figures released; NY students can return to the classroom; More than a dozen dead in India plane crash; Brent Scowcroft dies, Herman Cain remembered.
New York City Largest city in the United States
New York schools OK'd for in-person classes. Here's where nation's big districts stand on reopening.Cuomo says New York schools can open for in-person classes this fall. Here's a look at where the largest U.S. school districts stand on reopening.
USATODAY.com
Cuomo says all New York school districts can reopenEvery region in the state is well below the COVID-19 infection limits set by the department of health.
CBS News
Families reunite with sick children after hospital lifts monthslong visiting restrictionsThe coronavirus has forced hospitals across the country to ban visitors, creating a terrible situation for some parents who have not been allowed to see their..
CBS News
On This Day: 7 August 1997Garth Brooks celebrated his own "day" in New York as he took over the city's Central Park for a concert. (Aug. 7)
USATODAY.com
Brent Scowcroft 9th & 17th United States National Security Advisor
Brent Scowcroft, longtime US security adviser, dies aged 95Scowcroft remains the only statesman to serve as National Security Adviser under two presidents.
BBC News
Brent Scowcroft, national security adviser to two presidents, dies at 95Scowcroft counseled seven administrations and was a key political figure during the Cold War and the Gulf War.
CBS News
Brent Scowcroft, a Force on Foreign Policy for 40 Years, Dies at 95He was a national security adviser to President Ford and the first President Bush and an influential voice in Washington for decades.
NYTimes.com
Herman Cain American businessman and politician
Herman Cain's life honored during Atlanta funeralHerman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate, businessman and close ally of President Donald Trump, was celebrated at a private funeral in Atlanta..
USATODAY.com
To What Extent Are Political And Religious Leaders Liable For Their Followers COVID-19 Related Deaths?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Critics of President Donald Trump are calling the death of Herman Cain “murder” or “suicide.” The former..
WorldNews
Passage: In memoriam“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including “Alley Cat” composer Bent Fabric; William English, who developed..
CBS News
Will Herman Cain’s Death Change Republican Views on the Virus and Masks?His publicly dismissive attitude about the pandemic reflected the hands-off inconsistency of many party leaders.
NYTimes.com
