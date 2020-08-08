Global  
 

AP Top Stories Aug. 8 P

Saturday, 8 August 2020
Here are the top stories for Saturday, August 8th: Clashes as hundreds protest against Lebanon government; Hundreds rally in Bangkok in anti-government demo; Mandatory virus testing begins at German airport. (Aug. 8)
 
News video: Nevada COVID-19 update for Aug. 4

Nevada COVID-19 update for Aug. 4 00:25

 Nevada COVID-19 update for Aug. 4, 2020.

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Protesters clash with police in Beirut demonstration [Video]

Protesters clash with police in Beirut demonstration

Fury mounted in Lebanon in the wake of the massive explosion which devastated much of Beirut, as protesters poured into the streets to call for political change.View on euronews

Lebanon PM to introduce bill proposing early elections [Video]

Lebanon PM to introduce bill proposing early elections

Lebanon’s prime minister says he will introduce a draft bill proposing earlyelections for the crisis-stricken country, as police clashed withdemonstrators in Beirut following the explosion that devastated large parts ofthe city and killed more than 150 people. In a televised speech, primeminister Hassan Diab called on all political parties to put theirdisagreements aside and work together. He said he is ready to stay in the postfor two months to allow for politicians to work together on implementingstructural reforms.

Lebanese Basketball Great Fadi El Khatib On Blast: 'It's Doomed. It's Ruined.' [Video]

Lebanese Basketball Great Fadi El Khatib On Blast: 'It's Doomed. It's Ruined.'

The blast at the port in Beirut, Lebanon, killed at least 154 people and injured 5,000 this week. And according to Lebanese basketballer Fadi El Khatib, what the world sees on TV don't come close to showing Beirut's terrible reality. It's doomed. It's ruined. It's damaged. It's broken. Every single house in Beirut. Fadi El Khatib Interview with CNN Sport The powerful blast has been linked to a massive shipment of ammonium nitrate.

Protesters clash with police in Beirut demonstration

 Fury mounted in Lebanon in the wake of the massive explosion which devastated much of Beirut, as protesters on Saturday poured into the streets to call for..
Bangkok Bangkok Capital of Thailand

Thai PM asks student protesters 'not to create chaos'

 BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's prime minister on Tuesday asked increasingly bold student-led protesters "not to create chaos" after some broke longstanding..
Thai protesters mock government with cartoon song [Video]

Thai protesters mock government with cartoon song

Hundreds of young protesters took to the streets of Bangkok on Sunday running around the city's Democracy Monument and singing a cartoon theme with modified lyrics as they called on the government to stop wasting taxpayers' money.

CM Soren attends wedding of archer Deepika Kumari in Ranchi [Video]

CM Soren attends wedding of archer Deepika Kumari in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 30 attended wedding ceremony of ace archer Deepika Kumari in Ranchi. She exchanged wedding vows with exceptional archer Atanu Das who created hat-trick of bronze medals in the Asian Championship 2019 in Bangkok. The wedding ceremony was held at Vrindavan banquet Hall, Morabadi. The Chief Minister congratulated the bride and groom for their wedding and happy married life.

Bangkok's heritage spaces under threat [Video]

Bangkok's heritage spaces under threat

There is growing concern in Thailand of the erosion of Bangkok’s heritage by rapid urbanisation

