AP Top Stories Aug. 8 P

Lebanon PM to introduce bill proposing early elections



Lebanon’s prime minister says he will introduce a draft bill proposing earlyelections for the crisis-stricken country, as police clashed withdemonstrators in Beirut following the explosion that devastated large parts ofthe city and killed more than 150 people. In a televised speech, primeminister Hassan Diab called on all political parties to put theirdisagreements aside and work together. He said he is ready to stay in the postfor two months to allow for politicians to work together on implementingstructural reforms.

