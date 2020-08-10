Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zac Efron Joins ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Remake for Disney+

The Wrap Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Zac Efron Joins ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Remake for Disney+Zac Efron will star in the “Three Men and a Baby” remake for Disney+, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The original 1987 film starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson as New York bachelors who find themselves caring for a love child of one of them. It was based on the 1985 French film “Trois hommes et un couffin” (“Three Men and a Cradle”). Leonard Nimoy directed the film, which became the first live-action Disney film to cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box office.

A sequel, “Three Men and a Little Lady,” was released in 1990.

*Also Read:* Zac Efron to Star in 'King of the Jungle' About Tech Magnate John McAfee

Gordon Gray, who produced last year’s Ben Affleck drama “The Way Back,” is on board to produce the remake. There is no director attached yet. Will Reichel wrote the script for the remake.

The feature marks Efron’s return to Disney after the actor had his breakout role in “High School Musical” in 2006. His most recent credits include “The Greatest Showman,” “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” “The Beach Bum,” “Scoob!” and his Netflix series, “Down to Earth with Zac Efron.”

*Also Read:* Zac Efron Special to Lead Discovery's Earth Day Programming Slate (Exclusive)

He will next star in the TV series “Killing Zac Efron” and the film “King of the Jungle.”

Efron is represented by CAA, Viewpoint and Alchemy Entertainment.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Zac Efron Hospitalized for Infection While Shooting Reality TV Series in Papua New Guinea

Zac Efron Is Ready to Explore a Deserted Island in New Quibi Adventure Series

Zac Efron's Ted Bundy Biopic 'Extremely Wicked' Gets Grim New Trailer and Release Date (Video)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: 'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reboot In the Works, Zac Efron to Star in 'Three Men and a Baby' & More | THR News

'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reboot In the Works, Zac Efron to Star in 'Three Men and a Baby' & More | THR News 02:26

 The "Fresh Prince Of Bel Air" is getting a dramatic reboot after a YouTube trailer went viral, Zac Efron is on board to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' and the once famously shelved episode of 'Black-ish' titled "Please, Baby, Please" is headed Hulu.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zac Efron Set to Star in 'Three Men and a Baby' Remake | THR News [Video]

Zac Efron Set to Star in 'Three Men and a Baby' Remake | THR News

Zac Efron is on board to star in 'Three Men and a Baby,' a remake of the 1987 comedy being made by Disney.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:15Published
Zac Efron to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' remake [Video]

Zac Efron to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' remake

Zac Efron has signed up to star in a remake of 'Three Men and a Baby.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Zac Efron starring in Three Men and a Baby remake [Video]

Zac Efron starring in Three Men and a Baby remake

Zac Efron is set to star in a 'Three Men and a Baby' remake for Disney+, which does not yet have a director attached.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Zac Efron Joins 'Three Men & A Baby' Remake on Disney+

 Zac Efron is the first star attached to Disney+‘s upcoming remake of Three Men and a Baby. The original 1987 movie starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenburg and...
Just Jared

Zac Efron to Star in Three Men and a Baby Remake for Disney+

 One man down, two to go. Zac Efron has been cast as one of the leads in a remake of Three Men and a Baby for Disney+, and as thrilling as that is, we have to...
E! Online

Zac Efron to star in Three Men and a Baby remake
ContactMusic


Tweets about this

NadineRuitenbe1

Celebrity and Movies : News International High School Musical star Zac Efron returns to Disney for the remake of the 1987 comedy Three Men and a Baby.… https://t.co/K7BeFF5zzy 3 hours ago

DesiChicFashion

Desi Fashion- Chic Zac Efron Joins Disney`s `Three Men and a Baby` Reboot https://t.co/RtNhTPsjCb https://t.co/xSI5Beok21 10 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @TheWrap: .@ZacEfron will star in the "Three Men and a Baby" remake for Disney+ https://t.co/mBm4eETuXX 10 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Zac Efron is set to make his Disney return with the remake of "Three Men & A Baby" https://t.co/kjAJfmqVe6 11 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Zac Efron Joins 'Three Men & A Baby' Remake on Disney+ https://t.co/JACJdWkCVm via @JustJared 11 hours ago

PowercutMusic

Powercut Music RT @ABQSatellite: Zac Efron Joins ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Remake for Disney+ - https://t.co/hAPmsUXotj #TV #Video #Movies #Entertainment 16 hours ago

ABQSatellite

ABQ Satellite TV Zac Efron Joins ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Remake for Disney+ - https://t.co/hAPmsUXotj #TV #Video #Movies #Entertainment 16 hours ago