Double-amputee veteran skydives above Sturgis rally with giant US flag, Trump 2020 parachute Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

A skydiver with two prosthetic legs jumped out of an airplane to carry a huge American flag down to the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota over the weekend – and anyone who looked up to watch would have been able to see his “Trump 2020” parachute, too. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this