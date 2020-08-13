MSNBC’s Scarborough: Trump Is a ‘Former Reality TV Host’ Attacking USPS, the ‘Fabric’ of the Nation (Video) Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was furious Thursday after President Donald Trump attacked the United States Postal Service.



“The President of the United States just called the funding of the United States Post Office a radical, left-wing agenda,” he told “Morning Joe” viewers.



“They want $25 billion — billion — for the post office. Now they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said on Fox Business Network Thursday morning, saying outright he would block USPS funding to hinder voting by mail in the upcoming election, in which he is running for president as the Republican incumbent.



Scarborough was appalled.



“Let me say it again: The President just called the institution that has allowed people to connect to each other — throughout our entire lifetimes — but allowed your children to send cards and my children to send cards to Santa Claus, that has allowed you to stay in touch with your parents and with your loved ones and when your kids go off to college, to send packages,” he said.



Co-host Mika Brzezinski pointed out that the USPS also aids in communication with American military service members around the world and Scarborough jumped on that, adding that it also allows them to vote.



“That’s been a part of the fabric of who we are as a nation,” Scarborough went on. “That has been one of the most important parts of our infrastructure through the years and now because this former reality TV host — who was a Democrat who gave money to Kamala Harris several times, Hillary Clinton eight times… — this guy decided to take over your party and you let him. Now, he’s trashing the United States Post Office.”



He concluded all of this is because “the president thinks he’s going to lose.”



Watch above, via MSNBC.



