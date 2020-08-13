Global  
 

Lake Fire in Angeles National Forest Burns 10,500 Acres, 0% Contained

The Wrap Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Lake Fire in Angeles National Forest Burns 10,500 Acres, 0% ContainedA fire blazing near the Lake Hughes area of the Angeles National Forest — which is located between Santa Clarita and Palmdale — has burned 10,500 acres and remains 0% contained, officials announced on Thursday morning.

“This fire quickly erupted by sundown,” Angeles National Forest Fire Chief Robert Garcia told reporters on Thursday. “This will be a major fire for several days.”

It’s not immediately clear what started the fire, which was first reported on Wednesday afternoon and has since destroyed several structures and continues to threaten thousands more. L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said the areas where the fire has blazed have “not burned in decades” and that firefighters were “expecting significant temperatures” later on Thursday and into this weekend, adding to the difficulty in containing the blaze.

Temporary shelters have been set up behind the Highland High School in Palmdale and the Castaic Sports Complex. Road closures include Lake Hughes Road from Castaic to Pine Canyon, 3 Points Road to Pine Canyon Road, Ridge Route to Lake Hughes Road and San Francisquito Canyon Road, Stator Lane, to Elizabeth Lake. Those living northwest of Lake Hughes Road and Lake Elizabeth Road, on the West Trail Mountain View Road in the Lake Hughes Community, and everyone south of Highway 138, including the Pine Canyon community, are under a mandatory evacuation.

No injuries have been reported as of Thursday morning.



#LakeFire 9:00 AM Press Conference https://t.co/CdYxvEcQPn

— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 13, 2020
News video: Angeles National Forest fire blazes 10,000 acres in California, destroys homes, prompts evacuations

Angeles National Forest fire blazes 10,000 acres in California, destroys homes, prompts evacuations 01:48

 A massive blaze erupted near Lake Hughes, California in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, destroying 10,000 acres of land, homes and prompting evacuations.

