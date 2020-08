Over 22,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois For Week Of August 3, Amid COVID-19 Pandemic



There were less than 1 million new jobless claims in a single week for the first time since March. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:36 Published 7 hours ago

U.S. weekly jobless claims fall below 1 million



The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped below one million last week for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, likely as the expiration of a.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:25 Published 9 hours ago