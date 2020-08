You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Darcy Kuemper makes 49 saves as Coyotes beat Avalanche, avoid 3-0 hole A dazzling Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes past the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Saturday in Edmonton, preventing the Coyotes from going...

CBC.ca 3 hours ago





Tweets about this