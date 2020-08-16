Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AP Top Stories Aug. 15 P

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Here are the top stories for Saturday, Aug. 15: Police move in after fights at Georgia protest; Protests in Belarus at spot where demonstrator died; Giant panda could give birth in days; Events around the UK mark 75th anniversary of VJ Day (Aug. 15)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: First Alert Weather report - Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.

First Alert Weather report - Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. 03:13

 13 Action News First Alert Weather report at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus: Vladimir Putin 'pledges support' for President Lukashenko

 President Lukashenko says Russia offered comprehensive assistance, as protests continued on Saturday.
BBC News
Lukashenko calls Putin as demonstrators gather once again in Belarus [Video]

Lukashenko calls Putin as demonstrators gather once again in Belarus

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has spoken with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as unrest continues in the wake of the Belarusian presidential election.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:30Published

Belarus leader says Russia willing to help counter protests

 Thousands of demonstrators in Belarus took to the streets again Saturday to demand that the country's authoritarian leader resign after a presidential vote they..
New Zealand Herald

Pompeo on Belarus, Iran, US troops moving to Poland

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds press conference with Polish foreign minister after signing defense cooperation deal Saturday with Polish officials..
USATODAY.com

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

Far-right demonstrators, counter-protesters and police clash in multiple states

 Fights broke out at demonstrations in Michigan and Georgia Saturday. Among those involved: far-right Proud Boys, counter-protesters and police.
USATODAY.com

Barred From a Confederate Shrine, Protesters Scuffle in Georgia

 Far-right groups hoping to rally at Stone Mountain were thwarted when the park was closed, and were met with counterprotests in a town where some would rather..
NYTimes.com

Georgia trooper charged with murder in shooting of Black man. 'He was a kind soul,' widow says at vigil.

 A NAACP leader called the slaying of Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis another example of a Black man being killed unlawfully by a white police officer.
USATODAY.com

Victory over Japan Day Victory over Japan Day Effective end of World War II

William addresses the nation on VJ Day [Video]

William addresses the nation on VJ Day

Veterans shared their memories of the Second World War as the Duke ofCambridge paid tribute to those who fought in the Far East on VJ Day. The 75thanniversary of VJ Day – victory over Impperial Japan which signalled the veryend of the Second World War – was commemorated with a series of events onAugust 15. In a speech on BBC One’s VJ Day 75: The Nation’s Tribute, Williamspoke of how his great grandfather King George VI addressed the nation onAugust 15 1945 as “the most catastrophic conflict in mankind’s history came toan end”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:21Published
VJ Day: UK marks 75th anniversary of Japanese surrender in 1945 [Video]

VJ Day: UK marks 75th anniversary of Japanese surrender in 1945

Boris Johnson laid flowers of remembrance and observed a two minute silence at the National Memorial Arboretum.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:10Published
Red Arrows flypast over Belfast to mark VJ Day [Video]

Red Arrows flypast over Belfast to mark VJ Day

The RAF Red Arrows performed a flypast over Belfast this afternoon to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. The RAF jets were due to fly over all UK capital cities as part of their route, however poor weather conditions meant flypasts over Edinburgh and Cardiff were cancelled. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

Related videos from verified sources

ABC 10News at 6pm Top Stories [Video]

ABC 10News at 6pm Top Stories

ABC 10News at 6pm Top Stories

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 11:12Published
Wild Boar Swims out of The Sea And Gets Slapped With a Spade! [Video]

Wild Boar Swims out of The Sea And Gets Slapped With a Spade!

SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN, SCHÖNHAGEN, GERMANY — Sun-soakers in northern Germany were left scratching their heads after a wild boar swam inshore from the Baltic Sea. Video of the bizarre incident was..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:55Published
ABC 10News at 11pm Top Stories [Video]

ABC 10News at 11pm Top Stories

ABC 10News at 11pm Top Stories

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 11:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Georgia trooper faces murder charge in traffic stop shooting

 A Georgia state trooper has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 60-year-old man trying to flee a rural traffic stop.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •TIMEUSATODAY.com

Georgia Closes Park with Confederate Sculpture

 Park officials feared a confrontation between pro-Confederates and Black militia
VOA News

Georgia Republican Who Endorsed QAnon, 9/11 Trutherism Says She’s Dropped QAnon

 'it doesn't represent me'
Daily Caller


Tweets about this