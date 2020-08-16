AP Top Stories Aug. 15 P

|
Here are the top stories for Saturday, Aug. 15: Police move in after fights at Georgia protest; Protests in Belarus at spot where demonstrator died; Giant panda could give birth in days; Events around the UK mark 75th anniversary of VJ Day (Aug. 15)
