AP Top Stories August 17 P

USATODAY.com Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Here are the top stories for Monday, Aug. 17: Paris expands outdoor mask requirements; Trump says postal service is running well; French cargo ship brings aid to Beirut; Democratic National Convention will begin soon. (Aug. 17)
 
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Former High-Ranking Trump Admin Official Jumps Ship, Endorses Biden [Video]

Former High-Ranking Trump Admin Official Jumps Ship, Endorses Biden

Miles Taylor was once a Trump administration political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019. He also served a chief of staff to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Now, CNN reports Taylor has endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in his presidential campaign. One of the highest-ranking former Trump administration officials to do so, Taylor endorsed Biden in a video produced by Republican Voters Against Trump.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Trump mocks Biden, but mixes up own facts

 President Donald Trump is injecting mockery into the 2020 presidential race by describing his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, as feeble and confused. But Trump got..
USATODAY.com

GOP Ohio attorney general calls on Trump to delay Postal Service changes

 Dave Yost wrote that "the radical changes only weeks before early voting begins — however fiscally well founded — would place the solvency of the Post Office..
CBS News

Defying Trump, 4 Automakers Lock In a Deal on Greenhouse Gas Pollution

 The four — Ford, Honda, BMW and Volkswagen — sealed a binding agreement with California to follow the state’s stricter tailpipe emissions rules.
NYTimes.com

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

What to expect on Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention

 The Democrats' virtual convention kicks off Monday evening, with speeches from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and former first lady Michelle Obama. CBS News..
CBS News

How to watch the Democratic National Convention

 Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday night online. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Democrats..
The Verge

Live updates: Democratic National Convention night 1

 Joe Biden will formally accept the Democratic nomination for president Thursday night and Kamala Harris will accept the nomination for vice president Wednesday.
CBS News

Watch live: President Trump speaks in Minnesota and Wisconsin

 The president travels for two campaign events on the same day the Democratic National Convention kicks off.
CBS News

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Funeral held for Lebanese firefighters killed in Beirut explosion [Video]

Funeral held for Lebanese firefighters killed in Beirut explosion

The three men died while trying to put out a fire that broke out before the port exploded.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

'Complex' probe noted in Lebanon

 BEIRUT -- Lebanese President Michel Aoun said the investigation into this month's devastating blast in Beirut is "very complex" and will not be finished quickly...
WorldNews
'We will rebuild': Stained glass and a life's work in Beirut [Video]

'We will rebuild': Stained glass and a life's work in Beirut

Two decades of Maya Husseini's work restoring stained glass windows in churches and museums was destroyed was lost in an instant in the seismic port explosion in Beirut. Now she's fielding 10 calls a day to repair the precious art, and her retirement is postponed.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:15Published

