AP Top Stories August 17 P
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Here are the top stories for Monday, Aug. 17: Paris expands outdoor mask requirements; Trump says postal service is running well; French cargo ship brings aid to Beirut; Democratic National Convention will begin soon. (Aug. 17)
Former High-Ranking Trump Admin Official Jumps Ship, Endorses Biden
Trump mocks Biden, but mixes up own factsPresident Donald Trump is injecting mockery into the 2020 presidential race by describing his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, as feeble and confused. But Trump got..
GOP Ohio attorney general calls on Trump to delay Postal Service changesDave Yost wrote that "the radical changes only weeks before early voting begins — however fiscally well founded — would place the solvency of the Post Office..
Defying Trump, 4 Automakers Lock In a Deal on Greenhouse Gas PollutionThe four — Ford, Honda, BMW and Volkswagen — sealed a binding agreement with California to follow the state’s stricter tailpipe emissions rules.
What to expect on Day 1 of the Democratic National ConventionThe Democrats' virtual convention kicks off Monday evening, with speeches from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and former first lady Michelle Obama. CBS News..
How to watch the Democratic National ConventionPhoto by Drew Angerer / Getty Images
The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday night online. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Democrats..
Live updates: Democratic National Convention night 1Joe Biden will formally accept the Democratic nomination for president Thursday night and Kamala Harris will accept the nomination for vice president Wednesday.
Watch live: President Trump speaks in Minnesota and WisconsinThe president travels for two campaign events on the same day the Democratic National Convention kicks off.
Funeral held for Lebanese firefighters killed in Beirut explosion
'Complex' probe noted in LebanonBEIRUT -- Lebanese President Michel Aoun said the investigation into this month's devastating blast in Beirut is "very complex" and will not be finished quickly...
'We will rebuild': Stained glass and a life's work in Beirut
