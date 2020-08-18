|
DNC message from former First Lady Michelle Obama: Biden “knows what it takes”
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
One message rang out after the first night of the Democratic National Convention: the party is uniting behind former Vice President Joe Biden. The previous 2020 Democratic presidential candidates together sang his praise, and former First Lady Michelle Obama assured voters that Biden “knows what it takes” to be the future president. Ed O’Keefe reports.
