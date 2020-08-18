Global  
 

DNC message from former First Lady Michelle Obama: Biden “knows what it takes”

CBS News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
One message rang out after the first night of the Democratic National Convention: the party is uniting behind former Vice President Joe Biden. The previous 2020 Democratic presidential candidates together sang his praise, and former First Lady Michelle Obama assured voters that Biden “knows what it takes” to be the future president. Ed O’Keefe reports.
News video: Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC

Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC 02:27

 Former First Lady Michelle Obama capped off the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, where a parade of high-profile speakers took President Donald Trump to task for his handling of the global health crisis and America's racial divide. Gloria Tso reports.

On convention and COVID, Democrats face reality as Trump Republicans fantasize: GOP strategist

 By a strange twist of political fate, Joe Biden may fit this moment perfectly. His strengths are decency and normalcy and this country is longing for both.
Sanders is the MVP of the Democratic convention. We have to save our democracy from Trump.

 Like many progressives, I was not thrilled by the inclusion of former Ohio governor John Kasich. But we can worry about Joe Biden's agenda on Jan. 20.
Special prayers performed for Kamala Harris in Rameswaram [Video]

Special prayers performed for Kamala Harris in Rameswaram

Special prayers were performed in Rameswaram for Kamala Harris, democratic vice presidential nominee. Worship is being done for her victory in the upcoming US elections. Earlier, posters of Kamala Harris were seen in southern India. Kamala was picked by Joe Bidden, democratic presidential nominee.

Democratic Party members put Biden doubts aside [Video]

Democratic Party members put Biden doubts aside

The biggest moments and takeaways from the first night of the DNC

 CBS News' John Dickerson joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about Michelle Obama's speech and the shows of unity on night one of the Democratic National..
Exclusive clip: Michelle Obama's brother reveals what he first thought of Barack Obama on podcast

 Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson is sharing his first memory of Barack Obama as the latest guest on the former first lady's podcast.
Here is what you can expect for Day 2 of the Democratic Convention

 The convention's keynote speech will be delivered by 17 current and former officials who are rising stars in the Democratic Party.
Eye Opener: Top Democrats call for party unity at first night of DNC

 The Democratic National Convention kicked off virtually Monday evening with speakers calling for party unity and taking jabs at President Trump. Also, COVID-19..
My father trusted Trump, then died of COVID: DNC voter [Video]

My father trusted Trump, then died of COVID: DNC voter

The Democratic National Convention is underway. One voice that has stood out from the speakers is that of Kristen Urquiza, a voter whose father was a supporter of President Donald Trump. She blames the president for his death of coronavirus.

Will the virtual 2020 political conventions pop the balloon of the colorful tradition for good?

 The coronavirus pandemic is changing how U.S. voters will pick a president. As the Democratic National Convention gets underway without any delegates or most..
First night of Democratic National Convention focuses on unity and pandemic toll

 The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday with Americans discussing the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on them, while Democrats -- and some..
Postmaster general to testify in Congress as Trump denies ordering mail slowdown

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has accepted Democrats' request to testify before the House Oversight Committee next week. CBS News political correspondent Ed..
Democrats kicking off virtual convention as Biden leads Trump in latest polls

 Democrats are gathering this week to formally nominate Joe Biden as the party's candidate for president. This year, however, the Democratic National Convention..
Democrats, Republicans Come Together On First Night Of Democratic National Convention [Video]

Democrats, Republicans Come Together On First Night Of Democratic National Convention

Natalie Brand reports the night was headlined by former First Lady Michelle Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Democratic National Convention Kicks Off Virtually [Video]

Democratic National Convention Kicks Off Virtually

The Democratic National Convention is entering its second of four days. The event kicked off in virtual form with former first lady Michelle Obama giving a scathing critique of the Trump presidency...

Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head' [Video]

Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is telling Democrats, vote like your livesdepend on it. Mrs. Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of theDemocratic National Convention on Monday and..

Bernie Sanders Urges Supporters at DNC Convention to Back Biden and Defeat Trump: ‘Price of Failure Is Just Too Great to Imagine’

 Bernie Sanders urges his supporters to back Joe Biden and defeat Donald Trump during DNC convention: 'The price of failure is just too great to imagine'
How to Watch the Democratic National Convention

 Jill Biden and Bill Clinton are headlining the second night of the convention on Tuesday.
CBS Evening News, June 17, 2020

 Democrats kicking off virtual convention as Biden leads Trump in latest polls; Aesha Ash makes history at NYC's School of American Ballet
