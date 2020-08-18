|
Victims face Golden State Killer ahead of sentencing
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Survivors of the so-called Golden State Killer had the opportunity to come face-to-face with him in a Sacramento courtroom on Tuesday before he is sentenced for his crime spree.
