Victims face Golden State Killer ahead of sentencing

Golden State Killer To Plead Guilty So He Can Avoid Death Penalty



Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. intends to plead guilty to going on a rampage of rapes and murders across two decades. According to Newser, the Golden State Killer will enter his plea Monday, plea forty years after terrorizing California suburbs across six counties. The 74-year-old is expected to plead guilty Monday to being the elusive Golden State Killer. The deal will spare DeAngelo Jr. any chance of the death penalty for 13 murders and 13 kidnapping-related charges.

