Victims face Golden State Killer ahead of sentencing

CBS News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Survivors of the so-called Golden State Killer had the opportunity to come face-to-face with him in a Sacramento courtroom on Tuesday before he is sentenced for his crime spree.
News video: Victims Get The Final Word In Golden State Killer Case

Victims Get The Final Word In Golden State Killer Case 05:21

 Joseph DeAngelo is facing his many victims in court for the next few days as they read victim’s impact statements.

Golden State Killer faces his victims in first day of hearings

 Victims after victim lined up on Tuesday to describe Joseph DeAngelo as a "sick monster," "horrible man" and "subhuman" who stole their innocence and changed..
'Golden State Killer' pleads guilty to California murders [Video]

'Golden State Killer' pleads guilty to California murders

[NFA] An ex-policeman accused of being the "Golden State Killer," a serial predator who terrorized much of California with a string of slayings, rapes and break-ins over 10 years, pleaded guilty on Monday to multiple murder and kidnapping charges. Freddie Joyner has more.

Golden State Killer To Plead Guilty So He Can Avoid Death Penalty [Video]

Golden State Killer To Plead Guilty So He Can Avoid Death Penalty

Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. intends to plead guilty to going on a rampage of rapes and murders across two decades. According to Newser, the Golden State Killer will enter his plea Monday, plea forty years after terrorizing California suburbs across six counties. The 74-year-old is expected to plead guilty Monday to being the elusive Golden State Killer. The deal will spare DeAngelo Jr. any chance of the death penalty for 13 murders and 13 kidnapping-related charges.

Sweltering heat wave bakes the Western United States

 The most far-reaching heat wave of the summer is now underway across the Western part of the U.S. More than 150 record high temperatures will be challenged..
50 dogs on life-saving flight to Idaho

 Fifty dogs from the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento, Calif., have been flown to the Idaho Humane Society. The move is part of charities' attempts to..
Golden State Killer Faces His Victims For First Time [Video]

Golden State Killer Faces His Victims For First Time

CBS4's Chris Martinez reports on Joseph James DeAngelo Jr.'s court appearance.

Victims and their families speak out before Golden State Killer’s sentencing [Video]

Victims and their families speak out before Golden State Killer’s sentencing

Dozens of victims and victims’ families are reading impact statements directly to Joseph DeAngelo, the infamous Golden State Killer, before a judge sentences him to life in prison without parole.

Golden State Killer’s Survivors To Address Him In Court Ahead Of Sentencing [Video]

Golden State Killer’s Survivors To Address Him In Court Ahead Of Sentencing

Beginning Tuesday, nearly three-dozen survivors of the Golden State Killer will give testimonials in a Sacramento courtroom.

