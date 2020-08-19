DNC Highlights: AOC, Jill Biden, Colin Powell, Bill Clinton and More

Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump in November



Democrats have formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidentialnominee, as party officials and activists gave the former vice president theiroverwhelming support to take on Donald Trump. The moment marked a politicalhigh point for Mr Biden, who had sought the presidency twice before and is nowcemented as the embodiment of Democrats’ desperate desire to defeat Mr Trumpin autumn. The roll call of convention delegates formalised what has beenclear for months since Mr Biden took the lead in the primary elections’ chasefor the nomination.

