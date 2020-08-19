|
DNC Highlights: AOC, Jill Biden, Colin Powell, Bill Clinton and More
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Jill Biden’s speech, bipartisan nostalgia, a nomination from a security guard and an unusual roll call: Tonight the Democrats finally, officially named Joe Biden as their candidate for president.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Highlights From the Democratic National Convention: Night 2On the second night of the virtual convention, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. officially became the Democratic Party’s nominee for president.
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump in November
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
Joe Biden officially because Democratic nominee for presidentDemocrats officially nominated former Vice President Joe Biden as their candidate for president during the second day of the Democratic National Convention. CBS..
CBS News
Democrats officially nominate Biden for presidentThe Democratic Party has formally made Joe Biden its presidential nominee, a position he has sought for more than 30 years. Delegates from each state took a roll..
USATODAY.com
Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States
Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:31Published
Jill Biden makes presidential case for husband JoeJill Biden offered a personal glimpse into her family's struggles and vouched for her husband's ability to lead the nation through adversity during remarks at..
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Colin Powell 65th U.S. Secretary of State and retired four-star general
US Election 2020: Biden is crowned as Democratic nomineeElder statesmen Bill Clinton, Colin Powell and John Kerry line up to endorse Mr Biden.
BBC News
The lessons of Nelson MandelaBob Schieffer, Colin Powell and Rep. John Lewis on what the anti-apartheid fighter and South African president taught the world.
CBS News
Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States
Jill Biden talks of Joe Biden's 'unstoppable' will amid grief: Takeaways from night 2 of the DNCJill Biden, Bill Clinton and a surprise appearance from a security guard marked some of the highlights from Night 2 of the DNC.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this