DNC Highlights: AOC, Jill Biden, Colin Powell, Bill Clinton and More

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Jill Biden’s speech, bipartisan nostalgia, a nomination from a security guard and an unusual roll call: Tonight the Democrats finally, officially named Joe Biden as their candidate for president.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Clinton: Trump's COVID-19 response 'a house of cards'

Clinton: Trump's COVID-19 response 'a house of cards' 02:07

 Former U.S. President Bill Clinton headlined the second night of the DNC Tuesday and urged Americans to treat the upcoming November election like a job interview. Clinton said if given four more years, Trump would "blame, bully and belittle," but said Biden would "build back better."

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Highlights From the Democratic National Convention: Night 2

 On the second night of the virtual convention, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. officially became the Democratic Party’s nominee for president.
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump in November [Video]

Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump in November

Democrats have formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidentialnominee, as party officials and activists gave the former vice president theiroverwhelming support to take on Donald Trump. The moment marked a politicalhigh point for Mr Biden, who had sought the presidency twice before and is nowcemented as the embodiment of Democrats’ desperate desire to defeat Mr Trumpin autumn. The roll call of convention delegates formalised what has beenclear for months since Mr Biden took the lead in the primary elections’ chasefor the nomination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Joe Biden officially because Democratic nominee for president

 Democrats officially nominated former Vice President Joe Biden as their candidate for president during the second day of the Democratic National Convention. CBS..
CBS News

Democrats officially nominate Biden for president

 The Democratic Party has formally made Joe Biden its presidential nominee, a position he has sought for more than 30 years. Delegates from each state took a roll..
USATODAY.com

Jill Biden Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States

Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole' [Video]

Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole'

Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, spoke at the Democratic National Convention about how and she and Joe rebuilt a family after profound loss - and how he will rebuild the country after the profound loss it has suffered due to the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:31Published

Jill Biden makes presidential case for husband Joe

 Jill Biden offered a personal glimpse into her family's struggles and vouched for her husband's ability to lead the nation through adversity during remarks at..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee


Colin Powell Colin Powell 65th U.S. Secretary of State and retired four-star general

US Election 2020: Biden is crowned as Democratic nominee

 Elder statesmen Bill Clinton, Colin Powell and John Kerry line up to endorse Mr Biden.
BBC News

The lessons of Nelson Mandela

 Bob Schieffer, Colin Powell and Rep. John Lewis on what the anti-apartheid fighter and South African president taught the world.
CBS News

Bill Clinton Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States

Jill Biden talks of Joe Biden's 'unstoppable' will amid grief: Takeaways from night 2 of the DNC

 Jill Biden, Bill Clinton and a surprise appearance from a security guard marked some of the highlights from Night 2 of the DNC.
USATODAY.com

Jill Biden lovingly endorses husband for president [Video]

Jill Biden lovingly endorses husband for president

Jill Biden says her husband can heal a divided US as he becomes the Democratic White House nominee.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:21Published
Dr. Jill Biden Prepares To Headline Second Night Of Democratic National Convention [Video]

Dr. Jill Biden Prepares To Headline Second Night Of Democratic National Convention

Dr. Biden will deliver remarks live from Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Delaware.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:27Published
Michael Williams speaks to Dr. Jill Biden [Video]

Michael Williams speaks to Dr. Jill Biden

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, chats with WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Michael Williams about school reopening plans and why voters should choose her..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 08:44Published

Jill Biden: Joe Will 'Bring Us Together and Make Us Whole'

 Jill Biden sold her husband and Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the rock needed to help the country withstand the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic.
Newsmax Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comNYTimes.com

Social Media Praises Dr. Jill Biden After DNC Speech Supporting Husband Joe Biden

 Twitter couldn’t get enough of Dr. Jill Biden‘s speech at the Democratic National Convention tonight (August 18). Wearing a gorgeous green dress, the...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS NewsUSATODAY.com

Democrats Officially Nominate Joe Biden as Their Presidential Candidate

 Second night of Democratic convention features speeches by Jill Biden, Bill Clinton, John Kerry
VOA News Also reported by •NYTimes.com

