Tucker Carlson Is So Mad About Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech: ‘Total and Complete Crock’ (Video)

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Tucker Carlson decided to spend a chunk of his opening monologue on his Fox News show Tuesday night whining profusely about Michelle Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention from the night before. While the speech got rave reviews from pundits last night, even over on Fox News, Tucker offered up a bunch of bellyaching.



“Michelle Obama, it’s fair to say, has done pretty well for herself, but what she wanted you to know last night was that she is still a victim, she and everyone who looks like her, so shut up and accept her dominion over you,” Tucker said, as if Michelle Obama was in charge of anything.



Indeed, Tucker kept up his favorite recent shtick: acting as though Democrats and those on the left were running the country as a dictatorship, dropping more of this extremist “cancel culture” rhetoric than he usually does.



“Now we don’t want to be too harsh about this. We’re not lawyers, but we understand the Constitutional limits of the 1st Amendment in this country is now defined: no shouting fire in a crowded theater, no criticizing Michelle Obama,” Tucker whined.



“We know that. So we’re going to say this as gently as possible, meaning absolutely no disrespect and of course being certain to pronounce everyone’s name correctly. But what you just heard was a total and complete crock.”



He really just went on and on like this.



“You probably still think of the left as secular but not anymore. They are fervent religious fanatics. Michelle Obama is their L Ron Hubbard. Everything she does is good by definition. She’s the most beautiful. The smartest. The wisest,” Tucker said. He somehow wasn’t done though.



“If Michelle Obama played golf she would shoot an 18 every time. in the words of Van Jones, her speech last night was extraordinary. Even though as you know, if you saw it was exactly the opposite of that the speech was ordinary. It was totally pedestrian like almost everything Michelle Obama says, but you can’t admit that you’ve got to pretend that she’s Aristotle, that’s the law.”



Tucker also made a pretty weak attempt at providing some kind of substantial commentary on Obama’s speech when he tried to rebut her comments about the frequency of police violence against people of color, but his argument came up woefully short.



“A never-ending list of innocent people of color continued to be murdered? That’s what Michelle Obama told us. Well, no. So far this year there have been a total of eight unarmed black men killed by police in this country, not a never-ending list. Eight,” Carlson claimed.



“Last year, there was a total of 14. So what Michelle Obama just told you is a total lie, a calculated lie. A lie designed to make America more fearful, more angry more divided and thereby help her candidate win.”



Tucker didn’t name his source for those numbers, but it appears he’s referring to the Washington Post database of incidents, sourced to the police themselves. where on-duty police officers shot unarmed black men to death. Those numbers do not include many things, including: people killed by police while in police custody; people killed by off-duty officers; people killed by police using any method other than discharging a firearm; killings in which the involved officers were left out of the report; and, of course, any murder that didn’t involve a cop.



So George Floyd, for example, would not be included in this tally. You can read an excellent in-depth explainer about how incomplete and generally useless those numbers are over at USA Today.



