Steve Bannon indicted for fraud in border wall fundraising scheme
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and three other men, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea, have been indicted on charges of defrauding donors who gave money to "We Build the Wall," an online fundraising campaign to help build a border wall. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers talks to legal analyst Rebecca Roiphe about the breaking news.
Steve Bannon American media executive and former White House Chief Strategist for Donald Trump
WorldNews
USATODAY.com
CBS News
BBC News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
CBS News
Timothy Shea American lawyer
Brian Kolfage United States Air Force veteran and fundraiser of Mexico–United States barrier
Vladimir Duthiers American television journalist
CBS News
CBS News
