Steve Bannon indicted for fraud in border wall fundraising scheme

CBS News Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and three other men, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea, have been indicted on charges of defrauding donors who gave money to "We Build the Wall," an online fundraising campaign to help build a border wall. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers talks to legal analyst Rebecca Roiphe about the breaking news.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Steve Bannon Busted

Steve Bannon Busted 00:40

 Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, has been indicted in connection with an online scheme to fund a border wall.

