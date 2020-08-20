Global  
 

Doctor on health risks of California wildfires and COVID-19 in kids

CBS News Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Raging wildfires and the rise in COVID-19 cases are heightening health concerns for Californians. Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider joins CBSN to discuss the risks, plus a new study that suggests children play a bigger role in the spread of the virus than previously thought.
