Doctor on health risks of California wildfires and COVID-19 in kids
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Raging wildfires and the rise in COVID-19 cases are heightening health concerns for Californians. Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider joins CBSN to discuss the risks, plus a new study that suggests children play a bigger role in the spread of the virus than previously thought.
