Doctor on health risks of California wildfires and COVID-19 in kids

Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey



The Delhi government revealed the findings of the second round of serological survey conducted in the first week of August. The study aims to find the true extent of Covid-19 spread in the national capital. 15,000 samples were collected in the second round, as compared to over 21,000 in the first survey. In a serological survey, blood samples are collected to check for the presence of antibodies, which are proteins which protect the body against diseases like Covid. The latest study found that 29.1% of Delhi's residents possess Covid antibodies. This means that over 70% of Delhiites are still vulnerable to Covid-19. In the first round, almost 23% population of the national capital had been found to possess antibodies. Officially, Delhi has reported over 1.56 lakh infections with over 4,200 deaths. Over 11,000 cases are still active while 1.4 lakh have been discharged. The government is planning a new round of the sero survey in the first week of September 2020. With around 70% of the population apparently vulnerable despite a decline in the positivity rate, health minister Satyendar Jain and other experts have warned that the guard should not be let down just yet. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09 Published on January 1, 1970