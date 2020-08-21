Global  
 

California wildfires leave at least 5 dead

CBS News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
The largest fire has charred more than 220,000 acres — nearly three times more than the state's largest wildfire in 2019.
 California's Governor has declared a statewide emergency as they battle dozensof wildfires amid possibly the highest heatwave ever recorded.

