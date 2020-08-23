Global  
 

Trump issues Presidential Disaster Declaration for California

FOXNews.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
President Trump issued a disaster declaration Saturday for the California wildfires that have burned nearly one million acres in a week.
In just a week, wildfires burn 1 million acres in California

 Responding to the emergency, President Donald Trump issued on Saturday a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance.
