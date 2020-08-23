Trump issues Presidential Disaster Declaration for California

Judge: Trump Needs To Pay Stormy Daniels Even More Money



After already having paid her $130,000 in hush money, it's time for President Donald Trump to pay adult film actress Stormy Daniels once again. CNN reports a California Superior Court judge has.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 7 hours ago

Former High-Ranking Trump Admin Official Jumps Ship, Endorses Biden



Miles Taylor was once a Trump administration political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019. He also served a chief of staff to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 5 days ago