|
Hurricane Laura threatens the Gulf Coast
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Forecasters warn the weather system — currently a Category 1 storm — could bring catastrophic storm surge.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States
Republican National Convention to go on amid hurricane threatWith President Trump largely focused on the Republican National Convention this week, he has shown a noticeable lack of public interest in preparations for the..
CBS News
Hurricane Laura expected to bring catastrophic storm surgeHurricane Laura is expected to bring an "unsurvivable" storm surge and it can possibly become a Category 5 storm before it strikes the Gulf Coast. Lonnie Quinn..
CBS News
Millions brace for impact as Hurricane Laura becomes Category 4 stormHurricane Laura has exploded into a monster Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Wednesday. Omar Villafranca has the..
CBS News
Residents flee as Hurricane Laura takes aim at the Gulf CoastFamilies in Beaumont, Texas, are among many rushing out of town before Hurricane Laura makes landfall. Some are taking refuge in hotels because of coronavirus..
CBS News
Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:16Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this