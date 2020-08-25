Hurricane Laura threatens the Gulf Coast

CBS 2 New York - Published 10 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Tracking Hurricane Laura In Gulf Coast 02:04 People along the Gulf Coast are bracing for what could be the strongest hurricane to hit the region in 15 years. Hurricane Laura is now a Category 3, but it will become a more powerful Category 4 before slamming into the Texas-Louisiana coast anytime now. CBS News' Courtney Zubowski reports.