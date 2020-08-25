Global  
 

Hurricane Laura threatens the Gulf Coast

CBS News Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Forecasters warn the weather system — currently a Category 1 storm — could bring catastrophic storm surge.
0
CBS 2 New York
News video: Tracking Hurricane Laura In Gulf Coast

Tracking Hurricane Laura In Gulf Coast 02:04

 People along the Gulf Coast are bracing for what could be the strongest hurricane to hit the region in 15 years. Hurricane Laura is now a Category 3, but it will become a more powerful Category 4 before slamming into the Texas-Louisiana coast anytime now. CBS News' Courtney Zubowski reports.

Republican National Convention to go on amid hurricane threat

 With President Trump largely focused on the Republican National Convention this week, he has shown a noticeable lack of public interest in preparations for the..
CBS News

Hurricane Laura expected to bring catastrophic storm surge

 Hurricane Laura is expected to bring an "unsurvivable" storm surge and it can possibly become a Category 5 storm before it strikes the Gulf Coast. Lonnie Quinn..
CBS News

Millions brace for impact as Hurricane Laura becomes Category 4 storm

 Hurricane Laura has exploded into a monster Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Wednesday. Omar Villafranca has the..
CBS News

Residents flee as Hurricane Laura takes aim at the Gulf Coast

 Families in Beaumont, Texas, are among many rushing out of town before Hurricane Laura makes landfall. Some are taking refuge in hotels because of coronavirus..
CBS News
Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge' [Video]

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:16

Thousands leave gulf coast ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall [Video]

Thousands leave gulf coast ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday night.

NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:49
Biloxi Fire Department ready to help with Hurricane Laura relief [Video]

Biloxi Fire Department ready to help with Hurricane Laura relief

As the Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura, the Biloxi Fire Department is already preparing to provide assistance to those affected by the storm.

WXXV
Dangerous Storm Surge Threatens US Coast [Video]

Dangerous Storm Surge Threatens US Coast

Hurricane Laura is categorized as a Category 3 storm, but could strengthen into a Category 4. Experts predict that the storm could become a Category 4 storm sometime today before it slams into the..

Wochit     Duration: 00:32

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

 The Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas is bracing for Hurricane Laura to make landfall as a very powerful storm. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist...
CBS News Also reported by NPR, SBS, USATODAY.com

Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast with "catastrophic" flooding

 CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to discuss the latest warnings as Hurricane Laura moves towards the Gulf Coast near the...
CBS News Also reported by NPR, CBC.ca, The Age, SBS, USATODAY.com, Vox

Hundreds of thousands ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura barrels toward Gulf Coast

 More than half a million people in Texas and Louisiana are being ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico. Mireya Villarreal...
CBS News Also reported by NPR, CBC.ca, The Age, SBS, VOA News

