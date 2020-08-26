|
What to expect from the third night of the Republican National Convention
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence is slated to speak at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang wraps up the highlight so far, and CBS News political analyst Leslie Sanchez and CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne joined CBSN with a look at what to expect.
