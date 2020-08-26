What to expect from the third night of the Republican National Convention

Trump Fighting Back In The Polls



A new Reuters/Ipsos poll puts Joe Biden at 47% to President Donald Trump's 40% among registered voters. CNN reports the poll was taken partially during the Democratic National Convention and partially during the Republican National Convention. Biden's advantage in the average of all polls has been consistent, with Biden at 50% or higher. This new poll is good news because it shows Trump closing the gap. Axios' Jim Vandehei says the conventional wisdom that Trump can't win is wrong.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published on January 1, 1970