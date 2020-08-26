Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What to expect from the third night of the Republican National Convention

CBS News Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence is slated to speak at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang wraps up the highlight so far, and CBS News political analyst Leslie Sanchez and CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne joined CBSN with a look at what to expect.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Republican National Convention day 3

Republican National Convention day 3 01:40

 Today is the third night of the Republican National Convention. trump, swing states, florida politicians, speakers,

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Trump says Pence was never on standby, denies "mini-strokes” amid speculation over his health

 President Trump is pushing back against speculation regarding his health. It comes after a new book suggested Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby to..
CBS News

Book on White House: Pence told 'to be on standby' for Trump hospital visit

 A new book is reviving questions about United States President Donald Trump's unscheduled visit to Walter Reed military hospital last year.It reveals that "word..
New Zealand Herald

Sam Clench: Trump finally figures out his core election strategy

 COMMENT: Let me start by acknowledging that very few of you care about Mike Pence.I know this to be true, because the interest in news.com.au live blog of the..
New Zealand Herald

Pence pitches President Trump as "law and order" leader

 President Trump will close out the 2020 Republican National Convention tonight in Charlotte, North Carolina. This comes after Vice President Mike Pence spoke..
CBS News

Republican National Convention Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party

Leonard Cohen's estate 'exploring our legal options' after Trump plays 'Hallelujah' at RNC

 Tori Kelly's rendition of Leonard Cohen's classic "Hallelujah" was played during a massive fireworks show at the Republican National Convention.
USATODAY.com

What We Learned From the R.N.C.

 In a live discussion, Times national reporters talked about the themes at the Republican convention and the strategies in play to help President Trump get..
NYTimes.com

You can cop-proof your phone, but there’s a better way to stay safe

 Protesters gathered on the final night of the Republican National Convention which is set to nominate Trump as the Republican candidate for a second term as U.S...
The Verge

Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech to Republican convention: Donald Trump loved it

 Remember Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech to the Republican National Convention last week ?I certainly hope so. Six days later, the sound of her voice is still..
New Zealand Herald
Trump Fighting Back In The Polls [Video]

Trump Fighting Back In The Polls

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll puts Joe Biden at 47% to President Donald Trump's 40% among registered voters. CNN reports the poll was taken partially during the Democratic National Convention and partially during the Republican National Convention. Biden's advantage in the average of all polls has been consistent, with Biden at 50% or higher. This new poll is good news because it shows Trump closing the gap. Axios' Jim Vandehei says the conventional wisdom that Trump can't win is wrong.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Weijia Jiang Weijia Jiang American television journalist

Trump to visit Texas and Louisiana to view Hurricane Laura damage

 President Trump will go to both Louisiana and Texas on Saturday to get a first hand look at the damage wrought by Hurricane Laura. The president is campaigning..
CBS News

Trump to accept GOP nomination on final night of Republican National Convention

 President Trump is expected to call for law and order in his speech at the Republican National Convention where he will also accept the party's renomination for..
CBS News

Critics raise questions about Hatch Act violations at Republican National Convention

 Events at last night's Republican National Convention are raising questions about whether some members of the Trump administration violated the Hatch Act. CBS..
CBS News

First Lady Melania Trump reaches out to families suffering from pandemic: "You are not alone"

 During the second night of the RNC, First Lady Melania Trump made one of the convention's only comments about the coronavirus pandemic, empathizing with viewers..
CBS News

Leslie Sanchez Leslie Sanchez American politician

Key takeaways as President Trump formally accepts Republican Party's nomination

 President Trump formally accepted the Republican Party's nomination on the last night of the RNC, as the nation grapples with multiple crises including Hurricane..
CBS News

RNC night 2: GOP pitches message for reelecting Trump

 The second night of the Republican National Convention featured some of the president's most ardent supporters who attested to his character and accomplishments...
CBS News

Melania Trump headlines and more from the second night of the RNC

 The Republican National Convention continued for a second night with the GOP trying to paint a picture of President Trump as creating a land of opportunity. CBSN..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

'Michhami Dukkaddam & Kshamavani': Joe Biden wishes members of Jain faith; launches campaign to woo Hindus in US

 US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden extended his wishes to the Jain community on the concluding day of Paryushan and Daslakshan festival. The Biden..
DNA

Health Care Powered Democratic Wins in 2018. The Party Hopes for a Repeat.

 With the pandemic highlighting the importance of health coverage, Democrats are leaning into health care as a campaign issue. Republicans appear to be on shakier..
NYTimes.com

This Is Democrats’ Doomsday Scenario for Election Night

 What if early results in swing states on Nov. 3 show President Trump ahead, and he declares victory before heavily Democratic mail-in votes, which he has falsely..
NYTimes.com

Ed Markey Holds Off Joseph Kennedy in Mass. Senate Race

 The result was the first loss by a Kennedy in a Massachusetts election and demonstrated the progressive energy that is reshaping the Democratic Party.
NYTimes.com

Biden to Air Nationwide Law-and-Order Ad Condemning Rioters and Looters

 The ad, part of a $45 million one-week television and digital purchase that is by far the campaign’s largest to date, comes as the Democratic nominee pushes..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Offering no proof, Trump alleges plane 'of thugs' [Video]

Offering no proof, Trump alleges plane 'of thugs'

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said an investigation was underway into a plot involving "thugs" who boarded a plane seeking to damage the Republican Party convention last week, but offered no..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:23Published
Facing South Florida: 1-On-1 With Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez [Video]

Facing South Florida: 1-On-1 With Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez

Jim DeFede interviewed Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez about her Republican National Convention speech.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 10:05Published
Facing South Florida: 1-On-1 With State Sen. Joe Gruters [Video]

Facing South Florida: 1-On-1 With State Sen. Joe Gruters

Gruters joined Jim DeFede to discuss the themes of the Republican National Convention.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 07:39Published

Tweets about this