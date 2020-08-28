Homicide Charges Announced Against Kyle Rittenhouse, Accused Of Killing 2 At Kenosha Protests
Friday, 28 August 2020 () A 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters and injuring another with an AR-15-style rifle in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night has been charged as an adult with two counts of first degree homicide and one count of attempted homicide.
