Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charges against Kyle Rittenhouse formally filed in Kenosha shootings

FOXNews.com Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
A 17-year-old suspected of fatally shooting two protesters in Kenosha, Wis. and injuring a third was hit with more criminal charges Thursday. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Teen Arrested In Connection To Shooting Near BLM Protest In Kenosha, Wisconsin

Teen Arrested In Connection To Shooting Near BLM Protest In Kenosha, Wisconsin 02:04

 CBS4's Chris Martinez reports on the arrest of Kyle Rittenhouse.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Full Charges Announced Against Suspected Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse [Video]

Full Charges Announced Against Suspected Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

The charges include one count of first-degree reckless homicide, which carries a prison sentence of up to 60 years. He is also charged with first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:48Published
Kyle Rittenhouse charged with homicide in Kenosha shootings that killed two protesters [Video]

Kyle Rittenhouse charged with homicide in Kenosha shootings that killed two protesters

Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the wounding of a third.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:01Published
Kenosha Officials Gloss Over Teen’s Murder Of Protesters [Video]

Kenosha Officials Gloss Over Teen’s Murder Of Protesters

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth described the night a teenager murdered two protesters as not “too bad.” The day before, Kenosha County Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said the protesters wouldn’t..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Prosecutors announce homicide charges against Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old vigilante who shot and killed 2 people at a Kenosha protest

 Kyle Rittenhouse illegally carried a rifle across state lines, killed two people, and seriously wounded another, prosecutors said.
Business Insider

Kenosha Shooting Suspect Charged With Six Criminal Counts, Including Homicide

 Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse is facing five felony charges and one misdemeanor charge in connection with a shooting in Kenosha, Wis., that left two...
NPR

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, faces first-degree intentional homicide, five other charges in Kenosha protest shootings

 Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and five other charges for the shootings of three people in Wisconsin.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

jonnyboy_09

Jonathan RT @Complex: Authorities have filed six criminal charges against Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old boy who is accused of murdering two prot… 27 seconds ago

waldon_mike

Mike Waldon RT @JDRucker: The nation needs to take a step back and truly examine what is happening to us. If defending oneself from bodily harm is som… 45 seconds ago

margo94

Margo 👀👂 RT @dcexaminer: Six charges have been filed in Wisconsin against 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse including: 1st Degree reckless homicide 1st… 1 minute ago

diogeneshorse1

Diogenes RT @MysteryGrove: In case you were curious as to the level of dishonesty that prosecutors are going for in their charges against Kyle Ritte… 2 minutes ago

ThePROF39469486

GRAND MASTER Gimmie Michael D Graveley, district attorney is the Democrat that is pursuing fraudulent charges against Kyle Rittenhouse.… https://t.co/VohazIW1n0 2 minutes ago

angeleyes0013

cjzeledon RT @CBSNews: Homicide charges announced against Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of killing 2 at Kenosha protests https://t.co/AUdU0EYsQD 2 minutes ago

DeborahLombard2

Deborah Lombardo RT @DC_Draino: Prediction: Kyle Rittenhouse will be cleared of all murder charges and will also be paid *millions* in defamation lawsuits a… 2 minutes ago

n2xtx

David They will love your lily white***in prison. Prosecutors announce homicide charges against Kyle Rittenhouse, the 1… https://t.co/yxHSP3TMoX 3 minutes ago