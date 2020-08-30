‘Black Panther,’ Chadwick Boseman Tribute to Air Sunday Night on ABC Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

ABC will air “Black Panther” commercial-free on Sunday night, followed by a tribute to its star, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away on Friday at the age of 43.



The Oscar-winning Marvel Studios film will start at 8 p.m. ET and then “Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King” will air at 10:20 p.m. ET.



“The ABC News special will celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career, and the cultural imprint he made on- and off-screen,” the network said. “It will feature tributes that have poured in from celebrities, political figures and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best, and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”



Steven Baker is executive producer on the tribute.



*Also Read:* Chadwick Boseman Tweet Announcing His Death Is Most Liked Tweet Ever



Chadwick Boseman starred in the 2018 film alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya and Angela Bassett. The film was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, and won for Best Costume Design, Best Original Score and Best Production Design. It was the first superhero movie to land a Best Picture nomination and the first movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to take home an Academy Award.



According to a family statement, Boseman was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled the disease over the last four years as it advanced to Stage IV.



“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”



Boseman died in his home with his wife and family by his side.



