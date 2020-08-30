Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Black Panther,’ Chadwick Boseman Tribute to Air Sunday Night on ABC

The Wrap Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
‘Black Panther,’ Chadwick Boseman Tribute to Air Sunday Night on ABCABC will air “Black Panther” commercial-free on Sunday night, followed by a tribute to its star, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away on Friday at the age of 43.

The Oscar-winning Marvel Studios film will start at 8 p.m. ET and then “Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King” will air at 10:20 p.m. ET.

“The ABC News special will celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career, and the cultural imprint he made on- and off-screen,” the network said. “It will feature tributes that have poured in from celebrities, political figures and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best, and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”

Steven Baker is executive producer on the tribute.

*Also Read:* Chadwick Boseman Tweet Announcing His Death Is Most Liked Tweet Ever

Chadwick Boseman starred in the 2018 film alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya and Angela Bassett. The film was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, and won for Best Costume Design, Best Original Score and Best Production Design. It was the first superhero movie to land a Best Picture nomination and the first movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to take home an Academy Award.

According to a family statement, Boseman was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled the disease over the last four years as it advanced to Stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman died in his home with his wife and family by his side.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Chadwick Boseman Tweet Announcing His Death Is Most Liked Tweet Ever

Chadwick Boseman Films Top Amazon's Best Sellers List

Netflix Delays Preview of Chadwick Boseman's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Following His Death
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: 'Black Panther' Actor Chadwick Boseman Dies Of Cancer At 43

'Black Panther' Actor Chadwick Boseman Dies Of Cancer At 43 02:08

 Fans around the world are remembering actor Chadwick Boseman. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports from the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem, where Boseman once taught classes.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

ABC To Air Black Panther Ad-free [Video]

ABC To Air Black Panther Ad-free

ABC To Air Black Panther Ad-free

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:31Published
Keke Palmer remembers Chadwick Boseman at MTV VMAs [Video]

Keke Palmer remembers Chadwick Boseman at MTV VMAs

Keke Palmer paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman and spoke of the "devastating loss'' as she opened the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (30.08.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:03Published
Protesters defy ASU President Michael Crow [Video]

Protesters defy ASU President Michael Crow

Black Lives Matter protest in Tempe Sunday Night.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Chadwick Boseman tribute will air Sunday night on ABC after 'Black Panther'

 Mourning together isn't easy in these socially distant times, but Chadwick Boseman fans will have a chance to do that on Sunday night. Marvel's Black Panther...
Mashable

ABC to air Black Panther ad-free on Sunday, followed by tribute to Chadwick Boseman

ABC to air Black Panther ad-free on Sunday, followed by tribute to Chadwick Boseman Photo by Matt Kennedy / Marvel Studios ABC will show the 2018 movie Black Panther without commercials on Sunday night, followed by an ABC News special...
The Verge

Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle Honor Chadwick Boseman in ABC Tribute Special

Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle Honor Chadwick Boseman in ABC Tribute Special The Chadwick Boseman tributes keep rolling, and on Sunday night following a commercial-free airing of Marvel’s “Black Panther,” ABC News aired a tribute...
The Wrap


Tweets about this