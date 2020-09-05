Jacob Blake makes first court appearance via video from hospital bed

Global  
 

Jacob Blake -- whose shooting during a confrontation with Kenosha, Wisconsin, police, reignited racial justice demonstrations -- pleaded not guilty to previous charges of third-degree sexual assault, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. 
 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: President Trump visited Kenosha, WI and thanked law enforcement but did not visit Jacob Blake, for the first time in history a Kennedy has lost a MA election, and companies report big face mask sales in the second quarter.

