Jacob Blake makes first court appearance via video from hospital bed
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Jacob Blake -- whose shooting during a confrontation with Kenosha, Wisconsin, police, reignited racial justice demonstrations -- pleaded not guilty to previous charges of third-degree sexual assault, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.
