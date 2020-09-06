|
At least 63 rescued by military helicopters after wildfire in Sierra National Forest
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
The Fresno Fire Department said at least 63 people had been rescued by National Guard helicopters amid the fast-moving Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest in California. CBSN San Francisco reports.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sierra National Forest U.S. National Forest
California wildfire: Rescuers work to evacuate dozens trapped at reservoirHelicopters are flying out people sheltering at a popular reservoir in the Sierra National Forest.
BBC News
California wildfire traps campers in national forestThree fast-spreading California wildfires sent people fleeing, with one trapping campers at a reservoir in the Sierra National Forest, as a brutal heatwave..
New Zealand Herald
Fresno Fire Department
National Guard helicopters airlift trapped campers near wildfireAt least two were severely injured, 10 moderately injured and 51 suffered minor or no injuries, the Fresno Fire Department said.
CBS News
United States National Guard Reserve force of the United States Army and Air Force
Biden focuses on Jacob Blake, Trump touts police, and other takeaways from dueling Kenosha visitsWhile Biden focused on the racial injustice that led to recent upheaval, Trump used his trip to praise the National Guard and local law enforcement.
USATODAY.com
Biden's visit to Kenosha brings both concern and reassurance in a city still on edgeKENOSHA, Wis. — A citywide curfew and the threat of arrest had been in place several days here when the state of politics and protest in Kenosha began to..
WorldNews
Trump visits Kenosha, praises police
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:15Published
California State in the western United States
Western U.S. facing weather whiplash this weekendThree of California's four largest wildfires on record are still burning, with a dangerous heatwave expected across the western United States this weekend. CBS..
CBS News
Fast-moving wildfires erupt amid heat wave in CaliforniaAt the Mammoth Pool Campground, an unknown number of people were told to shelter in place until fire crews could gain access to the site.
USATODAY.com
San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US
Californians urged to prevent holiday virus spikeSan Francisco Mayor London Breed is asking residents and visitors to be especially diligent in wearing masks and socially distancing over the Labor Day weekend..
USATODAY.com
Marvel’s Avengers has a surprisingly good campaign thanks to Ms. MarvelMarvel’s Avengers is something of a superhero take on the Destiny formula. It’s a game where you can play as your favorite comic book hero, team up with..
The Verge
Apple will delay enforcing ad privacy controls that hit Facebook and developersSan Francisco (CNN Business)Apple will delay the implementation of new privacy controls that curb advertisers' ability to track its device users across the..
WorldNews
The Barber Collective teams up with Squire to take services outdoorsAfter almost six months, barbershops and hair salons are now permitted to operate outdoors in San Francisco. That's why the SoMa StrEat Food Park is opening its..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this