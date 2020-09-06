Global  
 

At least 63 rescued by military helicopters after wildfire in Sierra National Forest

CBS News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
The Fresno Fire Department said at least 63 people had been rescued by National Guard helicopters amid the fast-moving Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest in California. CBSN San Francisco reports.
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Creek Fire Traps Campers In Sierra National Forest

Creek Fire Traps Campers In Sierra National Forest 00:25

 A fast-spreading California wildfire sent people fleeing Saturday, trapping campers at a reservoir in the Sierra National Forest, as a brutal heat wave pushed temperatures into triple digits in many parts of the state.

California wildfire: Rescuers work to evacuate dozens trapped at reservoir

 Helicopters are flying out people sheltering at a popular reservoir in the Sierra National Forest.
BBC News

California wildfire traps campers in national forest

 Three fast-spreading California wildfires sent people fleeing, with one trapping campers at a reservoir in the Sierra National Forest, as a brutal heatwave..
New Zealand Herald

Fresno Fire Department Fresno Fire Department

National Guard helicopters airlift trapped campers near wildfire

 At least two were severely injured, 10 moderately injured and 51 suffered minor or no injuries, the Fresno Fire Department said.
CBS News

United States National Guard United States National Guard Reserve force of the United States Army and Air Force

California California State in the western United States

