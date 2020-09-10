Global  
 

Trump admits to downplaying coronavirus threat in Bob Woodward's new book, "Rage"

CBS News Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
A new book by legendary journalist Bob Woodward suggests President Trump may have known how deadly the coronavirus could be as early as February. Audio recordings of their interviews reveal the President admitted to downplaying the severity of the threat to avoid creating panic. CBS News' Ben Tracy joined CBSN with more from the White House.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump over knowing about threat of Covid-19

Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump over knowing about threat of Covid-19 01:05

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden attacked Donald Trump after heplayed down the threat of Covid-19 despite knowing of the dangers of thevirus. The allegations came from journalist Bob Woodward's new book whichappears to suggest that the President deliberately minimised the danger...

Passage: In memoriam

 “Sunday Morning” looks back at some of the notable figures who left us this week, including actor Ben Cross (“Chariots of Fire”); drag performer Chi Chi..
CBS News

Two Delaware women indicted on hate crime charges after taking MAGA hat from Trump supporters

 Two women face hate crime charges after a video was posted of them confronting supporters of President Donald Trump at the DNC in Delaware last month.
 
USATODAY.com

Candidates head to swing states as race tightens

 Joe Biden traveled to Michigan on Wednesday on the heels of President Trump's Tuesday trip to North Carolina. CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry reports from..
CBS News

Trump admits downplaying virus, but told Woodward it was "deadly"

 President Trump told reporters at the White House, Wednesday, he "had to show calm," amid the virus' dramatic spread.
CBS News

Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring [Video]

Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of betraying the American people, saying he knowingly lied about the deadliness of the novel coronavirus in what amounted to a "dereliction" of his duty. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

Biden calls Trump book revelations "life and death betrayal"

 Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Trump for failing to tell the public how dangerous the coronavirus was when he knew otherwise, as revealed in..
CBS News

Trump admits to downplaying coronavirus threat in audio recordings

 In audio recordings revealed in journalist Bob Woodward's new book, President Trump acknowledged he knew the coronavirus could be transmitted through the air and..
CBS News

5 Takeaways From ‘Rage,’ Bob Woodward’s New Book About Trump

 Mr. Woodward reveals that President Trump sought to play down the severity of the coronavirus and repeatedly denigrated the U.S. military.
NYTimes.com

"The Takeout" — CBS News' Margaret Brennan & Ben Tracy

 "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan and CBS News Asia correspondent Ben Tracy discuss President Trump's second summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un on..
CBS News

Trump contradicts health officials and hints at vaccine by Election Day

 President Trump predicted a coronavirus vaccine could arrive just in time for Election Day, even though those working on the government's vaccine efforts have..
CBS News

Trump and White House deny he called fallen U.S. service members "losers"

 President Trump and the White House are denying a report that claims he called fallen U.S. service members "losers" and "suckers" in 2018. CBS News White House..
CBS News

Race to the White House: Trump raises US$210 million, robust but well short of Biden

 President Donald Trump and his Republican Party jointly raised US$210 million ($314m) in August, a robust sum but one dwarfed by the record US$364.5 million..
New Zealand Herald
U.S. reducing troop numbers in Iraq [Video]

U.S. reducing troop numbers in Iraq

The military is downsizing its presence in Iraq from 5000 to 3200 troops, as the local military takes over security operations against remnants of the Islamic State militant group. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published

Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was "Deadly" In February But Did Not Tell The Public [Video]

Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was "Deadly" In February But Did Not Tell The Public

Coronavirus has killed more than 190,000 Americans as of today, and the number is growing. Leaders of other countries offered substantial financial assistance to their people. Meanwhile, Americans were..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:42Published
President Trump Attempts Damage Control After Release Of New Woodward Tapes [Video]

President Trump Attempts Damage Control After Release Of New Woodward Tapes

Skyler Henry reports on President Trump denying he knowingly downplayed threat of COVID-19 as heard in Bob Woodward interview recordings (9-9-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:15Published
President Trump doesn't dispute downplaying COVID in order to reduce 'panic' [Video]

President Trump doesn't dispute downplaying COVID in order to reduce 'panic'

A new book suggests that President Trump understood the threats of the coronavirus even as he told the nation it was no worse than the seasonal flu.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:05Published

WATCH LIVE: Trump to Speak at White House Amid Bombshell Woodward Revelations

 President Donald Trump is set to speak at the White House Wednesday afternoon on the subject of judicial appointments.
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsmaxCBS NewsDaily Caller

Trump and White House deny he called fallen U.S. service members "losers"

 President Trump and the White House are denying a report that claims he called fallen U.S. service members "losers" and "suckers" in 2018. CBS News White House...
CBS News Also reported by •Daily Caller

Reporter Refuses Trump's Demand to Remove Mask

 President Donald Trump, during a White House press conference, told a Reuters reporter to remove his face mask before he'd answer his questions, but the reporter...
Newsmax Also reported by •NPR

