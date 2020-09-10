|
Trump admits to downplaying coronavirus threat in Bob Woodward's new book, "Rage"
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
A new book by legendary journalist Bob Woodward suggests President Trump may have known how deadly the coronavirus could be as early as February. Audio recordings of their interviews reveal the President admitted to downplaying the severity of the threat to avoid creating panic. CBS News' Ben Tracy joined CBSN with more from the White House.
|
|
|
|
