Trump admits to downplaying coronavirus threat in Bob Woodward's new book, "Rage"

KatClaws President Trump Drops All-Star List of Potential Supreme Court Nominees “Every one of these individuals will ensur… https://t.co/gvpznu2sht 14 minutes ago Decency & Integrity Matter RT @TheRickWilson: Just a reminder, it’s not like there’s a plague sweeping the country, a race war being engineered out of the White House… 48 minutes ago ACLU of Minnesota Amidst national uprisings demanding justice and an end to state violence against Black communities, President Trump… https://t.co/loCgu93ZuI 49 minutes ago TribLIVE.com “Every one of these individuals will ensure equal justice, equal treatment and equal rights for citizens of every r… https://t.co/H7YoZ4c0Cx 1 hour ago Crash @PaulZeise @RossWil87223199 @Ryan_Greg16 You probably got rehired because I'm guessing you threatened a lawsuit aft… https://t.co/HqRDZnR9uc 3 hours ago Meagan Jane RT @BillRuthhart: Joe Biden is headed to Warren, MI tomorrow. I've written a few stories from there, including this one in March on how Dem… 3 hours ago Univision News President #Trump and #Democratic presidential nominee #JoeBiden are staying busy trying to appeal to #voters ahead… https://t.co/h5KBRg8XV1 4 hours ago Advocate RT @news18dotcom: Donald Trump, who just got nominated for a Nobel Prize, recently asked a White House reporter to remove his mask while he… 4 hours ago