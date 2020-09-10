Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump talks COVID-19 with journalist Bob Woodward: “I always wanted to play it down”

CBS News Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The Washington Post has published excerpts of interviews between veteran journalist Bob Woodward and President Trump — conducted in preparation for Woodward's forthcoming book, titled "Rage." The new excerpts contain several revelations about the president's attitudes toward the coronavirus, systemic racism and more. One major finding: President Trump discussed the coronavirus' severity with Woodward in early February, even as he was publicly downplaying the outbreak. John Dickerson joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the implications.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Admitted To Downplaying Coronavirus Threat In New Woodward Book

Trump Admitted To Downplaying Coronavirus Threat In New Woodward Book 04:18

 President Trump admitted to journalist Bob Woodward in March that he publicly downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus as it silently spread around the world, hoping to avoid a panic even as he recognized how "deadly" the virus could be.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

White House denies whistleblower claims of retaliation following reports on Russian interference

 The Department of Homeland Security rejects new claims from a whistleblower who says he faced retaliation for refusing to change intelligence reports that did..
CBS News

New book reveals President Trump admitted to downplaying severity of coronavirus to avoid panic

 President Trump has been caught on tape admitting he knew how deadly the coronavirus was back in February, despite public statements. In audio recordings..
CBS News

Analyzing the political fallout over Trump’s comments in Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage”

 New recordings from veteran journalist Bob Woodward show President Trump privately acknowledge the severity of the coronavirus, while publicly downplaying the..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Recordings show Trump knowingly downplayed COVID-19 to public

 Recordings from an interview with journalist Bob Woodward reveal that President Trump knew the severity of the coronavirus in early 2020, while he was..
CBS News

Bob Woodward Bob Woodward American journalist

Trump dismisses question on White privilege: "You really drank the Kool-Aid"

 In a conversation with journalist Bob Woodward, President Trump dismisses Woodward's question on white privilege.
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Ashworth challenges Hancock on school Covid policy [Video]

Ashworth challenges Hancock on school Covid policy

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has challenged his government counterpart Matt Hancock on the government’s coronavirus policy for school year groups. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published

No more temperature checks? CDC changing COVID-19 screenings for international air passengers

 Starting Sept. 14, the US will replace its current system of temperature and symptom checks with one that focuses on where travelers have been.
USATODAY.com

India supported us by sending essential medicines during Covid-19 crisis: French defence minister

 "Recently, our two countries showed solidarity in the management of the health crisis. At peak of Covid-19 in France, India supported us by sending essential..
IndiaTimes
'France sent medical equipment to India for COVID patients in intensive care': French Defence Minister [Video]

'France sent medical equipment to India for COVID patients in intensive care': French Defence Minister

While addressing at the joint press briefing on Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala on September 10, Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly said, "I am delighted to be in India today for this important event. It marks a step forward in the strategic partnership of our countries which dates back to 1998." "Recently, our two countries showed solidarity in the management of the health crisis. At peak of COVID-19 in France, India supported us by sending essential medicines. On our side, we recently sent to India medical equipment for patients in intensive care," she added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

Rage (Woodward book) Rage (Woodward book) 2020 non-fiction book by Bob Woodward about Donald Trump's presidency


John Dickerson (journalist) John Dickerson (journalist) American journalist


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Biden On Trump Saying He Downplayed The Coronavirus [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Biden On Trump Saying He Downplayed The Coronavirus

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reacted to audio recordings published by the Washington Post where President Trump told Bob Woodward, in an interview for the journalist's new book, that he..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:58Published
Things Get Tense When Trump Mocks a Journalist Who Won’t Take Off His Mask [Video]

Things Get Tense When Trump Mocks a Journalist Who Won’t Take Off His Mask

Things Get Tense When Trump Mocks a Journalist Who Won’t Take Off His Mask

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:05Published
Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was "Deadly" In February But Did Not Tell The Public [Video]

Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was "Deadly" In February But Did Not Tell The Public

Coronavirus has killed more than 190,000 Americans as of today, and the number is growing. Leaders of other countries offered substantial financial assistance to their people. Meanwhile, Americans..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Tweets about this

Dosieah2

Dosieah RT @timesofindia: India supported us by sending essential medicines during Covid-19 crisis: French defence minister https://t.co/0G6NdfYx3r… 3 minutes ago