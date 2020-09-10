Trump talks COVID-19 with journalist Bob Woodward: “I always wanted to play it down”

'France sent medical equipment to India for COVID patients in intensive care': French Defence Minister



While addressing at the joint press briefing on Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala on September 10, Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly said, "I am delighted to be in India today for this important event. It marks a step forward in the strategic partnership of our countries which dates back to 1998." "Recently, our two countries showed solidarity in the management of the health crisis. At peak of COVID-19 in France, India supported us by sending essential medicines. On our side, we recently sent to India medical equipment for patients in intensive care," she added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08