Air quality threatens Oregon residents as 500,000 evacuate wildfires
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
States in the West are battling more than 100 wildfires that are threatening to wipe out entire communities. The fires have forced an estimated 500,000 people in Oregon to flee. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano joined CBSN from Eugene, Oregon with the latest.
