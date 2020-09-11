Global  
 

Air quality threatens Oregon residents as 500,000 evacuate wildfires

CBS News Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
States in the West are battling more than 100 wildfires that are threatening to wipe out entire communities. The fires have forced an estimated 500,000 people in Oregon to flee. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano joined CBSN from Eugene, Oregon with the latest.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: CA firefighters continue to battle wildfires

CA firefighters continue to battle wildfires 01:51

 The smoke and bad air quality across the valley is due to the wildfires in California. 25 wildfires are burning across the state.

Oregon wildfires: Drone footage shows homes completely flattened

 Drone footage shows streets of houses destroyed by fires in the US state of Oregon.
BBC News

In Oregon, a Year of Political Unrest Extends to Devastating Wildfires

 A tumultuous summer of protests has produced a torrent of false rumors that have complicated the fight against the wildfires raging around Portland.
NYTimes.com

Oregon wildfires: False Oregon fire rumours 'inundate' officers

 A deluge of misinformation about fires in Oregon prompted local officials to debunk rumours.
BBC News

'We have never seen this': 10% of Oregon forced to evacuate; death toll rises from wildfires across Western states

 More than 500,000 people in Oregon have been forced to evacuate as wildfires continued to race through more than a dozen Western states Friday.
 
USATODAY.com

Massive wildfires devastate Western states

 Wildfires are exploding in size across California, Oregon, Washington and other Western states, bringing widespread destruction. CBS News' Danya Bacchus and..
CBS News

Wildfires along West Coast kill at least 7 people

 Entire towns in Oregon have been destroyed by fast-moving wildfires. Lilia Luciano and “CBS This Morning” hear from residents who lost everything.
CBS News

Nearly 100 major wildfires raging in Western states

 Unrelenting wildfires continue leveling communities and prompting mass evacuations across several Western states. Lilia Luciano has the latest.
CBS News

Pro-Trump caravan clashes with Black Lives Matter protesters in Salem, Oregon

 More than 100 supporters of President Trump appeared last night in Salem, Oregon, facing off against a small number of Black Lives Matter supporters. Lilia..
CBS News

